Ideal Tax Offer Specialized Tax Relief Service, The Fresh Start Program, To Help You Settle Your Tax Debt With The IRS

/EIN News/ -- Santa Ana, California, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Established in 2010 in Orange County, California, Ideal Tax is a leading tax resolution and mediation company that specializes in reducing tax debt, removing wage garnishments, bank levies and liens on property, securing tax debt relief options and assisting with tax audits while providing protection against property seizure.

Committed to delivering personal and individualized solutions to help ordinary people and businesses who are struggling with tax debt issues, the Fresh Start Program is designed to offer those who are eligible a tax debt relief of up to 90%.

This IRS (Internal Revenue Service) tax debt forgiveness can be life-altering for many and allows those who have been suffering from financial hardship to resolve their tax issues and have the confidence to plan for a more secure future.

Breath of Fresh Air

Recognized as an Accredited Business with the Better Business Bureau and holding an A rating, Ideal Tax is renowned for providing their clients with affordable and expert representation against the IRS and state revenue agencies, nationwide.

Their team of independent Tax Attorneys and Enrolled Agents have the knowledge and expertise to find new and innovative ways to help you resolve your burdensome tax problems and will go the extra mile to tailor their solutions to suit your specific needs and situation.

They understand how being burdened with overwhelming debt can cause significant stress and frustration that impacts both you and your family, and that is why they are passionate about the Fresh Start Program, so that you can finally get a breath of fresh air with your taxes.

What Is The Fresh Start Program?

This IRS initiative is structured to help you get back on track financially and settle your tax debt without increasing your financial hardship.

The Fresh Start Program provides aids in tax relief through installment agreements, offer in compromise, currently not-collectible status, penalty abatement, federal tax lien avoidance, and wage garnishment avoidance.

Each situation of eligible taxpayers is evaluated on a case-by-case basis and stipulates that the IRS cannot collect more than you can reasonably pay without sacrificing basic needs, such as food, shelter, clothing, and utilities. Instead, it will offer you a more manageable way of clearing your tax debt and give you the opportunity to start fresh.

The Program’s Key Features

The Fresh Start Program has many key features that aid in tax debt relief, including:

Installment Agreement – This will allow you to make monthly payments to the IRS as a method of helping them pay your taxes. It will stop you from receiving IRS collection letters and the payments are applied directly to reducing the determined tax debt until your payments are no longer in arrears.

– This will allow you to make monthly payments to the IRS as a method of helping them pay your taxes. It will stop you from receiving IRS collection letters and the payments are applied directly to reducing the determined tax debt until your payments are no longer in arrears. Offer in Compromise – On this route, you will settle on a reduced amount with the IRS, meaning that you will not have to pay back the full amount of your owed tax debts.

– On this route, you will settle on a reduced amount with the IRS, meaning that you will not have to pay back the full amount of your owed tax debts. Currently Non-Collectible Status – If you are in a position where you cannot afford to make any payments to the IRS for back taxes, then this feature will halt collection activities.

– If you are in a position where you cannot afford to make any payments to the IRS for back taxes, then this feature will halt collection activities. Penalty Abatement – As a form of tax relief, the IRS may absolve you of the penalties that you have accrued from failing to pay your taxes of up to $100.

– As a form of tax relief, the IRS may absolve you of the penalties that you have accrued from failing to pay your taxes of up to $100. Federal Tax Lien Avoidance – If you owe $10,000 or more, then a tax lien is possible and can reduce the amount you have to pay to the IRS.

– If you owe $10,000 or more, then a tax lien is possible and can reduce the amount you have to pay to the IRS. Wage Garnishment Avoidance – Instead of portions of your wage being taken directly from your bank account to pay back your debt, wage garnishment avoidance can help you obtain an offer in compromise or installment agreement, to help you pay back your debt.

How To Apply

Before you apply to the Fresh Start Program you will need to make sure that you have several key documents available for the IRS to see evidence that you are eligible for the program, such as student loan statements, insurance claims, and a personal letter of explanation detailing your situation.

More information

To find out more about Ideal Tax and to read further details on the Fresh Start Program, please visit their website at idealtax.com.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/ideal-tax-offer-specialized-tax-relief-service-the-fresh-start-program-to-help-you-settle-your-tax-debt-with-the-irs/

Ideal Tax 2 MacArthur Pl #300 Santa Ana CA 92707 United States (714) 751-5200 https://www.idealtax.com/