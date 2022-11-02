Global Ambulance Services Market Anticipated to Garner a Revenue of $34.8 Billion, Rising at a CAGR of 1.2% throughout the Forecast Period 2020-2027 | Estimated by Research Dive

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the growth of the global ambulance services market, owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing numbers of road accident injuries all across the globe. The leading players of the market are focusing on developing strategies to revive the market growth in the post-pandemic period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Research Dive, the global ambulance services market is predicted to generate a revenue of $34.8 billion and rise at a CAGR of 1.2% during the analysis timeframe from 2020 to 2027. The comprehensive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market, including other aspects such as dynamics of the market, growth and restraining factors, challenges, and opportunities during the forecast period. The report also offers the market figures, which makes it easier and more beneficial for the new participants to understand the real-time scenario of the market.

Factors Impacting the CAGR Figures Pre and Post the COVID-19 Pandemic

According to the report, the ambulance services market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period, while it was anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 1.1% in the pre-pandemic scenario from 2020-2027. The rising emphasis on medical tourism and an aging population are the major factors expected to uplift the growth of the market throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the growing emphasis on technological innovations in ambulance services is further predicted to augment the growth of the ambulance services market over the estimated timeframe.

Factors Impacting the Market Size Pre and Post the COVID-19 Pandemic

According to the report, the real-time market size has substantially increased compared to the pre-pandemic apprehensions. The real-time market size reached a revenue of $ 32.1 billion in 2020, while its estimations were $ 27.8 billion in the pre-pandemic scenario. The increasing number of patients suffering from chronic diseases is the major factor expected to fortify the growth of the market over the analysis period. Furthermore, the tremendous growth in road accidents worldwide is expected to uplift the growth of the ambulance services market during the forecast timeframe. In addition, the increasing focus on the deployment of ambulance services by the government and semi-governmental bodies and many leading organizations to fight against coronavirus is expected to propel the growth of the market.

Post-Pandemic Insight

The increasing adoption of smart ambulances and the heavy spending on innovative technology to enhance the efficiency of the experience of patients before hospital admission are expected to upsurge the growth of the market post-pandemic period. In addition, the increasing development of ambulances with continuous streaming of data from the paramedics enabling reaching ambulances at the emergency location of the patients is expected to fuel the growth of the ambulance services market.

Key Players of the Market

The major players of the ambulance services market include

America Ambulance Envision Healthcare DUTCH HEALTH B.V. Air Methods BVG India Limited ZIQITZA HEALTHCARE LIMITED London Ambulance Service NHS Trus Babcock Scandinavian Air Ambulance Falck A/S. Acadian Ambulance Service

These market players are concentrating on developing strategies such as new product launches, research, and development, following trending market ideas, building product portfolios, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and business expansions.

For instance, in August 2022, StanPlus, India’s largest ambulance network, announced its partnership with Narayana Hrudayalaya, an Indian chain of multi-specialty hospitals, heart centers, and primary care facilities. With this partnership, the organizations aimed to provide ambulance services to critical cases in less than 15 minutes.

Further, the report also presents many important aspects including the financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

More about Ambulance Services Market:

How Implementation of Innovative Ways during COVID-19 Pandemic Can Improve Collaboration between Hospitals and Ambulance Services

