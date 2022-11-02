One of The Leading eCommerce Software Providers on The Market, James and James Fulfilment, Launch an Update for Their Award Winning ControlPort Software

/EIN News/ -- Northampton, UK, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Established in 2010, James and James Fulfilment is a UK based eCommerce fulfilment service that is committed to doing things differently, creating change for the better, and delivering fast results.

They have now launched their fulfilment software roadmap and updates for ControlPort, their award winning innovative technology that has been built, managed, and maintained by James and James Fulfilment, who always endeavour to tailor their updates to match client feedback and to help you run your business more efficiently.

With the company expanding into the US, receiving two Queen’s Award accolades for Enterprise and International Trade, being named a Fast Track 100 company, and achieving Financial Times 1000 status for two years in a row, you can trust them to take care of everything related to eCommerce fulfilment.

Challenge, Create and Deliver

James and James Fulfilment offer rapid and accurate UK fulfilment services, including storage of your products, the handling of any returns, and the pick, pack, and despatch of online orders, so that by outsourcing your fulfilment order to them, you can focus on the running of your business.

Their network, that already spans two continents, allows you to scale up your fulfilment fast by reaching customers all over the world by optimising your operations with their standardised processes, as well as saving money with their fast and low-cost global shipping.

Additionally, you will also have access to their award-winning fulfilment software, ControlPort, that provides real time tracking for both you and your customers, cloud based technology for on the go stock management and monitoring, and is designed for ease of use by being mobile and desktop friendly.

Their new software update for ControlPort has even more benefits and advantages than before and is designed for you to get even more use out of the platform.

Some of these new software releases include:

Clearer Business Insights – James and James Fulfilment have made important data more accessible by moving a large selection of reports to ControlPort’s ‘Insights Menu’, such as inventory, product analysis, and postage margin, to make them easier to find when you are in a bit of a hurry.

– James and James Fulfilment have made important data more accessible by moving a large selection of reports to ControlPort’s ‘Insights Menu’, such as inventory, product analysis, and postage margin, to make them easier to find when you are in a bit of a hurry. Removed Packing Slips – Dedicated to shifting the focus to eco-friendly practises, they have now made another huge step towards their sustainability targets by removing packing slips for the majority of orders.

– Dedicated to shifting the focus to eco-friendly practises, they have now made another huge step towards their sustainability targets by removing packing slips for the majority of orders. Label Printing Changes – While their packing accuracy was already at an industry leading 99.997%, James and James Fulfilment have now changed the point in which they print address labels in their packing process, so they can reach as close to 100% accuracy as physically possible.

– While their packing accuracy was already at an industry leading 99.997%, James and James Fulfilment have now changed the point in which they print address labels in their packing process, so they can reach as close to 100% accuracy as physically possible. Wholesale Orders – This new client feature is designed to make it easier for you to raise wholesale orders through their system by including a new add order screen and the replacement of ‘Amendments’ with ‘Order Instructions’, as well as other system changes.

– This new client feature is designed to make it easier for you to raise wholesale orders through their system by including a new add order screen and the replacement of ‘Amendments’ with ‘Order Instructions’, as well as other system changes. Sort Codes on Shipping Labels – To help reduce the number of delayed orders caused by sorting errors, they have now introduced new sort codes on shipping labels. This will reduce the amount of human error associated with sorting by allowing for fully automated sort equipment to handle the job instead.

With all these new features, and with many more planned for the future, it is no surprise that James and James Fulfilment and their innovative order fulfilment software is one of the leading eCommerce software providers currently on the market.

