Captain Towing Dallas Launches New Towing Service In The Heart of Dallas, Texas

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Captain Towing Dallas has now launched their new towing services, which are dedicated to delivering top-quality towing and roadside assistance services, in the heart of Dallas, Texas.

Their team of towing technicians are all locals of the bustling metropolitan city and are familiar with the quickest routes to offer you an immediate response, even if your vehicle has broken down by busy landmarks like the Nasher Sculpture Center and Downtown’s Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza.

Captain Towing Dallas is located a few minutes outside the city center and offers their premium services to a wide range of zip codes, including the Bishop Arts District, Wynnewood North, and the Cedar Crest community.

You can find their new offices and garages near the scenic White Rock Lake Park and can contact their team for emergency towing, motorcycle towing, accident removal, light-duty towing, wrecker services, and off-road vehicle recovery.

Specializing in Customer Support

If you need a tow truck Dallas, then Captain Towing Dallas offers a 24/7 non-stop service in the city that follows a fair cost assessment and towing options that fit within your budget.

Their trained team of Dallas locals will always endeavor to provide you with an effective solution to your vehicle’s problem and have partnerships with some of the leading repair shops and garages in the surrounding communities.

If you are in Dallas, Texas, and are located in one of the zip codes that Captain Towing Dallas services, such as Five Mile Creek, Oak Cliff, or the Kessler community, then all you need to do is search for a tow truck near me and then you can see a comprehensive list of their towing capabilities as well as the easy to follow instructions on how to contact them.

Committed to serving their beloved city, Captain Towing Dallas have a large selection of services for you to choose from, including flatbed towing, motorcycle towing, on and off-road winching and dolly services, as well as lock-out services, out-of-gas refill, and car battery assistance.

They also offer the following:

Accident Recovery – With their 24/7 service that is provided 365 days of the year, you can count on their expert team to safely retrieve you and your vehicle at the scene of an accident. They will do their best to help you regardless of the incident, even if it’s just replacing your flat tire after a puncture or towing your vehicle to the garage for repair, the team will always remain at the scene until everything is completely in order.

– With their 24/7 service that is provided 365 days of the year, you can count on their expert team to safely retrieve you and your vehicle at the scene of an accident. They will do their best to help you regardless of the incident, even if it’s just replacing your flat tire after a puncture or towing your vehicle to the garage for repair, the team will always remain at the scene until everything is completely in order. Roadside Assistance – Their team are able to assist you with a long list of roadside problems that prevent you from completing (or even starting) your journey, such as replacing a dead car battery, jumpstarting your vehicle, repairing a flat tire, and retrieving your keys if you’ve locked yourself out.

– Their team are able to assist you with a long list of roadside problems that prevent you from completing (or even starting) your journey, such as replacing a dead car battery, jumpstarting your vehicle, repairing a flat tire, and retrieving your keys if you’ve locked yourself out. Emergency Towing – If you need emergency towing near me and are located in Dallas, Texas, then Captain Towing Dallas and their licensed technicians will safely assist you 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, no matter what your emergency is. Their friendly service team will take the time to listen to your issue, send out a member of their team to your exact location, and will then ensure that your vehicle is towed without any additional damage to your chosen location.

More information

To find out more about Captain Towing Dallas and to see a comprehensive list of the towing services that they offer in Dallas, Texas, please visit their website at https://captain-towing.com/.

Captain Towing Dallas 5711 Preston Oaks Rd #1624 Dallas TX 75254 United States (972) 454-0982 https://captain-towing.com/