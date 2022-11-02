LiveView Technologies Collaborates with Local Law Enforcement, Government Officials and Retailers to Make Communities Safer

/EIN News/ -- PADUCAH, Ky., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveView Technologies (LVT), a leader in intelligent safety and security ecosystems, today announced it is collaborating with the Paducah Police Department, local government and retailers in Paducah, KY. The collaboration launches the Alliance of Companies and Communities to Enhance Safety and Security (ACCESS) Taskforce with the mission to improve community safety and reduce organized retail crime one city at a time.



Organized retail crime is on the rise and expected to escalate during the holiday season. LVT’s ACCESS Taskforce is a first-of-its-kind collaboration that creates seamless communication and safety orchestration efforts between municipalities, law enforcement and retailers such as JCPenney, Lowe’s, Walgreens and Walmart so customers may have positive shopping experiences. By deploying LVT’s mobile surveillance units and world-class software capabilities, the city of Paducah will be capable of deterring and detecting behavior commonly associated with shoplifting and other crime.

“Paducah is a regional shopping hub with numerous national and local retailers,” said Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird. “We are constantly working to improve the quality of life and decrease crime in Paducah. We believe that deploying LVT’s security units in partnership with local retailers will improve our ability to diminish crime and care for not only our citizens, but also visitors to Paducah.”

“We created our ACCESS Taskforce with communities in mind,” said Ryan Porter, Founder and CEO of LVT. “LVT’s integrated security solutions utilize multiple technologies to proactively prevent crime so cities like Paducah can stop threats before they happen. We are excited to help do our part in making the community of Paducah safer.”

LVT’s combination of hardware and software provides its retail customers with access to real-time data to quickly deter crime. The creation of the ACCESS Taskforce, which includes an investment of over $3 million and the production of 100 mobile surveillance units, is the next step forward in LVT’s commitment to ensure community safety. Retailers who utilize LVT’s technology have seen up to a 69% reduction in organized retail crimes.

For more information on how LVT quickly and easily secures any physical environment with intelligent automation and actionable insights—for industries like retail, transportation, critical infrastructure, emergency services and more—visit www.LVT.com .

About LVT

LiveView Technologies (LVT) is an enterprise SaaS and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution for remote live video, safety surveillance, IoT, and analytics gathering, processing, and delivery. LVT is trusted by some of the largest and most well-known organizations in the world, including companies in retail, emergency services, critical infrastructure, and more to keep their properties safe. For more information, visit www.LVT.com .

Contact:

Joe Hayes

Captain/Special Units Commander

Paducah Police Department

270-444-8534 x1

jhayes@paducahky.gov