Clinical Research by Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic, Surrey, Canada, Shows That Clonidine is Better Than Zopiclone for Insomnia Treatment

/EIN News/ -- SURREY, British Columbia, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A clinical research study has shown that Clonidine is better than Zopiclone for insomnia treatment in chronic pain patients. The critically acclaimed research was led and authored by Dr. Olu Bamgbade at the Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada.

Dr. Olu Bamgbade is an anesthesiologist, assistant professor and specialist pain physician who trained in Nigeria, Britain, USA, France and South Korea (https://www.linkedin.com/in/olu-bamgbade-frcpc-md-pain-med-diploma-msc-baa79b18b/). Dr. Olu Bamgbade is the director of the Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic, a specialist pain clinic and research center (https://salempainclinic.net/). The clinical research was published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine: https://doi.org/10.5664/jcsm.9930.

The study compared the efficacy and safety of Zopiclone versus Clonidine for insomnia treatment in chronic pain patients. Zopiclone is a sleep medication that acts in a similar way to benzodiazepines by increasing the transmission of the inhibitory neurotransmitter gamma-aminobutyric acid in the brain. However, Zopiclone is associated with adverse effects such as prolonged tiredness, headache, amnesia, confusion, depression, hallucination, sleep-walking, nightmares, falls, paradoxical excitation, addiction, and withdrawal syndrome. Clonidine is an α 2 -adrenoreceptor agonist medication that is used to treat hypertension, bruxism, attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, substance withdrawal, restless legs, nightmares, hot flush, spasticity and anxiety. Clonidine produces mild side effects of dry mouth and postural dizziness.

"The study revealed that Clonidine is better than Zopiclone in achieving lower pain score, faster sleep onset, better sleep quality, longer sleep duration, lesser tiredness on waking in the morning, and better overall sleep score," said Dr. Bamgbade. "The research highlighted that adverse effects are commoner with Zopiclone, including collapse, fall, confusion, amnesia, mood disorder, hallucination, nightmares, nocturnal restlessness, and headache. Minor side effect of dry mouth is commoner with Clonidine. Clonidine is significantly better than Zopiclone regarding sleep quality, pain relief, tolerability profile, and patient safety, and these outcomes are particularly beneficial in chronic pain patients," affirmed Dr. Bamgbade. "Clonidine should be prescribed as a better alternative to Zopiclone for insomnia treatment. This will improve the overall health of millions of people with insomnia, and reduce addiction to Zopiclone and similar sedatives."

Based in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic is a specialist pain clinic and research center that provides multimodal pain management, interventional pain treatment, substance misuse therapy, insomnia treatment and preoperative optimization therapy. Dr. Olu Bamgbade is an anesthesiologist, a specialist pain physician and the director of the Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic. Visit https://salempainclinic.net/. For further information: salem.painclinic@gmail.com.

