Truveta Studio delivers the health data and analytics the world deserves now

First data and analytics solution to study patient care and outcomes now available

/EIN News/ -- BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Truveta announced the availability of Truveta Studio, bringing together unprecedented health data and analytics for researchers to study patient care and outcomes with any condition, drug, or medical device. Offering the most timely, complete, and highest quality data on US health, Truveta Studio is an integrated solution that combines data and analytics to accelerate learning in real time.

Healthcare is deeply challenged by inaccessible, fragmented, and unstructured data. Clinical trials take many years to complete, are very expensive, and lack appropriate diversity, leaving critical evidence gaps in medicine. Motivated by the lack of useful data on how best to respond during COVID-19, 25 health systems providing 16% of all US healthcare formed Truveta.

Today, Truveta introduces Truveta Studio, an unprecedented health analytics solution built on top of an exabyte of health data. Data from Truveta’s members is normalized, de-identified, and made available for research daily, enabling researchers to discover insights on yesterday’s care, today.

“Truveta Studio brings together unprecedented health data and analytics to study patient care and outcomes like never before,” said Terry Myerson, Truveta CEO. “Humanity will benefit as healthcare progresses with new knowledge enabled by AI, delivering answers to complex medical questions in days, not years.“

Truveta Data is unprecedented

Today, most research is conducted on outdated claims data that do not include critical information, such as symptoms or lab test results that led to the diagnosis. When clinical data is accessible, it is unstructured and not useful for analytics. Truveta Studio is the first solution to make massive streams of daily clinical data useful for analytics through the integration of AI-powered natural language processing and de-identification. Truveta Data is:

Timely: Updated daily from care at Truveta’s 25 health system members, enabling researchers to learn in real time from the most current view of US health.

Updated daily from care at Truveta’s 25 health system members, enabling researchers to learn in real time from the most current view of US health. Representative: Truveta’s members provide patient care in 43 states where 97% of the US population reside. Truveta Data covers the full diversity of the US across age, geography, race, ethnicity, and gender.

Truveta’s members provide patient care in 43 states where 97% of the US population reside. Truveta Data covers the full diversity of the US across age, geography, race, ethnicity, and gender. Complete: The breadth of Truveta’s data is matched by unparalleled depth, including medical records with full diagnoses, vital signs, lab tests, clinical notes, and images. Truveta Data is linked across providers and with daily mortality data and comprehensive social drivers of health data from LexisNexis. Insurance claims fill in the patient journey when medical records are unavailable. The result is a complete, de-identified longitudinal journey for each patient.

The breadth of Truveta’s data is matched by unparalleled depth, including medical records with full diagnoses, vital signs, lab tests, clinical notes, and images. Truveta Data is linked across providers and with daily mortality data and comprehensive social drivers of health data from LexisNexis. Insurance claims fill in the patient journey when medical records are unavailable. The result is a complete, de-identified longitudinal journey for each patient. Normalized: Unstructured content with the medical record is mapped to clinical ontology standards, such as LOINC for lab tests and GUDID for medical devices.

Today, data vendors don’t share the sources of their data. Committed to earning trust, Truveta provides a comprehensive datasheet on the national population represented in Truveta data and every population being studied. This datasheet includes patient counts, diversity, completeness, and timeliness statistics, as well as the sources of all data.

Truveta Studio enables fast clinical insights with transparency

Today, researchers face frustrating months-long delays to assess feasibility of generating a representative population for analysis, and then more delays to setup the secure data analytics infrastructure. Fragmented and limited tools slow research, drive-up costs, and limit transparency and trust in the study conclusions. Now, Truveta Studio eliminates these issues with several industry firsts:

Truveta Prose makes medical concepts computable

Today, individual research projects define medical concepts with custom, opaque, and limited expressions. Truveta Prose is the first language to express computable medical concepts combining events from a patient’s longitudinal history, including diagnoses, labs, procedures, medications, vaccinations, devices, or any concept found within a clinical note. Like Google searches the Internet, researchers can search Truveta data for any Prose-defined population within a few seconds.

“Researchers often spend countless hours attempting to stratify and define the patient populations they are seeking to study before they can even begin their analysis,” said Eric Eskioglu, MD, MBA, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical and Scientific Officer at Novant Health. “Truveta not only ensures consistency and transparency across different clinical concepts and outcomes, but also fundamentally lower the cost and increase the speed of research, enabling scientists to get to insights faster for saving more lives.”

For example, there is significant medical nuance in defining a patient who is hospitalized for COVID-19. Some researchers may leverage diagnostic codes for inpatient encounters; however, such a definition will also capture patients incidentally found to have COVID (and not necessarily hospitalized due to their COVID infection). Other researchers may leverage logic such as use of COVID-specific medications, oxygenation status, requirement for intubation, or specific lab markers. To help researchers navigate this complexity, Truveta Prose allows medical concepts like "COVID Hospitalization from Diagnostic Criteria" or “COVID Hospitalization from Medication Utilization” to be defined in a computable form as Truveta Definitions, which can be used to analyze Truveta Data.

In fact, Truveta Research recently used the “COVID Hospitalization with Diagnostic Criteria” definition to explore potential racial and ethnic disparities in COVID hospitalizations during different time periods throughout the pandemic. The results are available now as a preprint and a summary on the Truveta Research blog.

Or, if a researcher wanted to study people with diabetes who had a renal transplant within two years of their diabetes diagnosis, the researcher would use both the "Diabetes” and “Renal transplant” Truveta Definitions and easily specify the two-year time gap.

“Yesterday, I found approximately 20,000 de-identified patients in Truveta Studio with this combination of criteria in just a few seconds,” said Michael Simonov, MD, VP of Clinical Informatics at Truveta. “Finally, I can express complex clinical concepts in a computable and logical format, combine complex clinical definitions, and visualize the population size and demographics quickly. I love that I can run feasibilities and generate hypotheses with incredible speed.”

Truveta Prose enables unprecedented transparency in how medical concepts are computed in a study, to help earn trust in the conclusions of that study.

Truveta Library accelerates collaboration and learning

Truveta Definitions can be shared within the Truveta Library to ease the creation of populations for study and to accelerate the accumulation of computable medical knowledge. The Truveta Library already contains thousands of Truveta Definitions contributed by experienced clinical informaticists.



As an example of complexity made simple, the Truveta Definition for hospitalization for heart failure contains dozens of diagnosis codes and combines data from encounters, medications administered, and laboratory results all intertwined with complex time constraint.

“For researchers, this is really exciting,” said Ari Robicsek, MD, Chief Medical Analytics Officer and Senior Vice President of Research at Providence. “Truveta Studio offers a dataset that’s huge, comprehensive, and up to date. And the Truveta Library makes it easy to do critical documentation and communication about how we’re defining our cohorts.”

Truveta Notebooks enable convenient analytics

Today, individual research projects require custom data infrastructure, which causes delay, expense, privacy and security risks, and limits the ability to share underlying statistics transparently. Truveta Studio includes an integrated Jupyter notebook atop a serverless SQL experience, pre-installed with the latest medical statistics and visualization libraries including pandas, NumPy, Matplotlib, SciPy, Tidyverse, Arrow, and dplyr, with full support for R and Python. The integrated analytics make it hassle-free for distributed research and data science teams to study daily updating Truveta Data populations within Studio – and for the underlying statistics to be shared transparently, earning trust in the conclusions of that study.

Unlimited discovery

Truveta provides the best value in real-world data with subscriptions including daily data and unlimited analytics by unlimited users. One Truveta subscription supports unlimited care quality, health equity, comparative effectiveness, safety, label expansion, AI training, regulatory filings, and publications. To learn more and schedule a demo, visit truveta.com or contact us at info@truveta.com.

About Truveta

Truveta was formed and governed by US health systems with a shared vision of saving lives with data. Truveta now offers the world’s first health data and analytics solution to study patient care and outcomes. To learn more, please follow us on LinkedIn and visit truveta.com.

About Truveta’s Members

Truveta’s 25 members provide 16% of patient care in the United States in more than 20,000 clinics and 700 hospitals. De-identified data from this care is provided to Truveta daily. Truveta membership includes Providence, Advocate Aurora Health, Trinity Health, Tenet Healthcare, Northwell Health, AdventHealth, Baptist Health of Northeast Florida, Baylor Scott & White Health, Bon Secours Mercy Health, Centura Health, CommonSpirit Health, Hawaii Pacific Health, Henry Ford Health System, HonorHealth, MedStar Health, Memorial Hermann Health System, MetroHealth, Novant Health, Ochsner Health, Saint Luke’s Health System, Sentara Healthcare, Texas Health Resources, UnityPoint Health, Virtua Health, and WellSpan Health.

