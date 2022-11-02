Fortinet’s Latest Next-Gen Firewall Helps Customers Achieve Sustainability Goals by Consuming 80% Less Power Than Rivals

New FortiGate 1000F series furthers Fortinet’s commitment to sustainable product innovation, delivers highly scalable protection and reduced power, cooling, and space requirements for enterprise data centers

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet

“Improving sustainability practices is a top-of-mind business concern for enterprises today, which is putting pressure on CIOs to reduce the carbon footprint of their IT infrastructure. Fortinet continues to meet our own sustainability goals and help our customers do the same through our dedication to improving the performance and energy efficiency of our products. The FortiGate 1000F series of next-generation firewalls, which delivers higher performance and lower power consumption compared to competitive solutions, is the latest example from Fortinet.”

News Summary

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced FortiGate 1000F, the latest series of next-generation firewalls (NGFW) from Fortinet to deliver higher performance—more than seven times faster firewall throughput—and lower power consumption—83 percent fewer watts per Gbps of firewall throughput—than competitive solutions.

Performance is No Longer the Only Consideration as CIOs Focus on Sustainability

In addition to being chartered to maintain a resilient and secure hybrid IT environment, most enterprises also have sustainability goals that they have to meet. This has added more pressure for CIOs and IT leaders as sustainability and cost control have become an important board-level line item. In fact, the Gartner® Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2023 Sustainable Technology report reveals that, “By 2025, 50% of CIOs will have performance metrics tied to the sustainability of the IT organization.”1

Delivering High-Performance, Environmentally Sustainable, and Consistent Security for the Data Center

As the vendor that received the highest score for the Enterprise Data Center use case in the 2022 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Network Firewalls report2, and a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Firewalls, Q4 2022 report, Fortinet is pleased to announce the FortiGate 1000F series, the latest NGFW for enterprise data centers.

Supported by over 20 years of developing purpose-built security processing units (SPUs), FortiGate 1000F continues Fortinet’s legacy of delivering NGFWs that provide the scale, performance, and power savings to meet the security requirements of today's enterprise data centers.

High-Performance Security

Fortinet’s purpose-built SPUs enable FortiGate 1000F to deliver an average of 7.4x more firewall throughput to help enterprise security keep pace with the speed of today’s networks. FortiGate 1000F also offers nearly 7x higher IPsec VPN performance and 7x higher SSL inspection throughput than the industry average to ensure network blind spots are eliminated and enterprises have full visibility of clear-text and encrypted network flows without introducing bottlenecks. This is critical for high-performance data centers in order to defend mission-critical data and rapidly identify and stop threats before they infiltrate the network. Additionally, with threat protection performance that is 2x higher than the industry average, FortiGate 1000F processes critical AI/ML-powered security services such as IPS, Application Control, and Malware Protection faster than other offerings. As is true with Fortinet’s entire line of FortiGate NGFWs, FortiGate 1000F enables secure digital transformation by delivering advanced visibility and control over network traffic to support enterprises in building contextual, evolving network and security policies.

Environmentally Sustainable Security

FortiGate 1000F helps customers achieve their sustainability goals by requiring 83 percent fewer watts per Gbps of firewall throughput and requiring 86 percent fewer watts per Gbps of IPsec VPN throughput. FortiGate 1000F also requires less cooling than other solutions, generating only 15 percent of the BTU/h per Gbps of firewall throughput compared to competitive firewalls. Fortinet’s high-performance, low-power network firewalls mean that enterprises require fewer firewalls to accomplish their business needs, helping further reduce costs for space and cooling in the data center.

Consistent Security

FortiGate 1000F is powered by a single operating system, FortiOS, which provides unified security and management frameworks across all form factors and edges, supporting hybrid environments in a consistent and coordinated way. With FortiOS everywhere, customers benefit from broad visibility, seamless integration and interoperability between critical security elements, and granular control and automation. This includes Universal Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) with a built-in ZTNA application gateway, allowing explicit access to applications and enforcing customers' Zero Trust policies.



Like all FortiGate next-generation firewalls, FortiGate 1000F includes a suite of FortiGuard AI-powered Security Services that are developed and continually enhanced by FortiGuard Labs. For advanced, real-time protection against known and unknown threats in the data center, customers can leverage AI-powered IPS and anti-virus, as well as the industry’s first in-line sandbox protection to stop malware and ransomware from ever entering the network. Enterprise data centers depend on these services to monitor and protect against file-based attack tactics, malware, lateral movement, ransomware, and credential-based attacks.

FortiGate 1000F vs. Competitors

Below is a comparison of the top firewalls on the market against the target performance numbers of the FortiGate 1000F series. Security Compute Rating is a benchmark (performance multiplier) that compares FortiGate performance metrics versus the industry average of competing products across various categories that fall within the same price band. Also included are power and heat metrics for competing products showcasing the energy efficiency of FortiGate 1000F versus competitive solutions.

Specification​ FortiGate ​

1001F1​ Security

Compute

Rating​ Industry ​

Average​ Palo Alto

Networks ​

PA-3420​ Check Point ​

Quantum 6700​ Cisco​

Firepower 2140​ Juniper

SRX 4100​ Firewall Throughput​ 198 Gbps​ 7.4x​ 26.7 Gbps​ 20.8Gbps​​ 26 Gbps​ 20 Gbps​ 40 Gbps​ IPsec VPN Throughput​ 55 Gbps​ 6.7x​ 8.2 Gbps​ 9.9 Gbps​​ 4.6 Gbps​ 3.6 Gbps​ 14.8 Gbps​ Threat Protection2​ 13 Gbps​ 2x​ 6.7 Gbps​ 7.6 Gbps​​ 5.8 Gbps​ N/A​ N/A​ SSL Inspection ​ 10 Gbps​ 7x​ 1.4 Gbps​ N/A​​ N/A​ 1.4 Gbps​ N/A​ Concurrent Sessions​ 7.5M​ 2.5x​ 3M​ 2M​​ 2M​ 3M​ 5M​ Connections Per Second​ 650K​ 3.7x​ 173.5K​ 205K​​ 164k​ 75k​ 250K​ Specification​ FortiGate ​

1001F1​ Energy

Efficiency​ Industry ​

Average​ Palo Alto

Networks​

PA-3420​ Check Point ​

Quantum 6700​ Cisco​

Firepower 2140​ Juniper

SRX 4100​ Watts/Gbps Firewall Throughput ​ 2.06 W​ 6x​ 12.46 W​ 11.54 W​ 7.3 W​ 20 W​ 11 W​ Watts/Gbps IPSec VPN Throughput​ 7.42 W​ 7x​ 51.5 W​ 24.2 W​ 41.0 W​ 111.1 W​ 29.7 W​ BTU/h per Gbps of Firewall Throughput ​ 6.2 BTU​ 6.5x​ 40.45 BTU​ 31.3 BTU​ 24.8 BTU​ 68.2 BTU​ 37.5 BTU​

1 Non-SSD variant is available as well​

2 Threat Protection includes FortiGuard Application control, AI-Powered FortiGuard IPS, Anti-Virus, Logging and Sandbox security services​

3 All Power consumption values taken from external datasheets and hardware system guides using maximum power consumption

Additional Resources



1Gartner, Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2023: Sustainable Technology, David Groombridge, 17 October 2022



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) makes possible a digital world that we can always trust through its mission to protect people, devices, and data everywhere. This is why the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and government organizations choose Fortinet to securely accelerate their digital journey. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications, and connections from the data center to the cloud to the home office. Ranking #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide, more than 595,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. And the Fortinet NSE Training Institute, an initiative of Fortinet’s Training Advancement Agenda (TAA), provides one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry to make cyber training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.

FTNT-O

Copyright © 2022 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAIOps, FortiAntenna, FortiAP, FortiAPCam, FortiAuthenticator, FortiCache, FortiCall, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCentral, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCWP, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDeploy, FortiDevSec, FortiEdge, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFirewall, FortiFone, FortiGSLB, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLAN, FortiLink, FortiMoM, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiNDR, FortiPenTest, FortiPhish, FortiPlanner, FortiPolicy, FortiPortal, FortiPresence, FortiProxy, FortiRecon, FortiRecorder, FortiSASE, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLM and FortiXDR. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments.