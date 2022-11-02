National Academy of Sports Medicine® (NASM) Joins Forces with Trifecta to Provide a Holistic Nutrition and Fitness Option

Collaboration will expand access to educational resources and offer exclusive promotions on nutritious meal plans and certification courses

/EIN News/ -- Gilbert, AZ, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), the global leader in fitness education and certifications, has teamed up with Trifecta, the nation’s leading meal delivery service for macro-friendly options. The new collaboration has multiple elements, including science-backed educational resources and discounts to Trifecta Nutrition’s community, as well as discounts on the first week of Trifecta meals for the NASM community.

“We are excited to team up with the Trifecta team to create an integrated experience for our communities,” said Laurie McCartney, president of NASM and AFAA. “By working together we will provide key resources and valuable offers for fitness and wellness professionals, especially those focused on clients with nutrition coaching, weight loss, performance enhancement and wellness goals.”

Trifecta provides all the convenience in ready-made, macro balanced meals shipped right to customers’ doorsteps. The additional resources provided by NASM will allow Trifecta customers to take their fitness journey to the next level by learning about nutrition and fitness fundamentals through educational content and valuable resources. Additionally, it will allow fitness enthusiasts and professionals already in the NASM community to learn more about nutrition and key recipes they can implement with clients.

"As gym memberships begin to bounce back, people are looking to prioritize their diet and have turned to healthy meal delivery. It's so important that they have an understanding of how to eat healthy and what exercises to pair it with - that's where NASM comes in. NASM demystifies the path to wellness and that's exactly what our clients are looking for." said Elizabeth Connolly, Co-Founder and President at Trifecta.

For more information on NASM, visit nasm.org.

Learn more about Trifecta by visiting trifectanutrition.com and following along on Instagram.

About NASM: National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) is a global leader in fitness education and certifications. Building on over 35 years of expertise, NASM programs create a roadmap for fitness professionals to help their clients achieve better physical and mental performance in athletics and everyday life. NASM provides an industry-first training system, with the Optimum Performance Training (OPT™) model, creating robust courses and content based solely on science-backed research. NASM has educated over 1.4 million fitness professionals in over 100 countries, creating a global space for optimal wellbeing and fitness. Learn more at www.nasm.org.

About Trifecta: Trifecta is the nation's largest organic meal delivery service founded with a bold mission - to get America into shape. Trifecta eliminates shopping, cooking, and cleaning by delivering fully cooked meals, weekly direct to customers' doors in all 50 states. Trifecta's food is some of the highest quality in the industry, including organic, gluten and dairy-free ingredients and proteins that are plant based, sustainably caught, or grass-fed. Trifecta offers meals in six categories to meet everyone's needs, including Clean Eating, Keto, Paleo, Whole30, Vegan, Vegetarian, and Meal Prep. In addition, the Trifecta mobile app is the first all-in-one solution for people to track their food and performance utilizing Trifecta's food database of 6+ million food items.

Chloe Blair Uproar PR for NASM 6155175116 cblair@uproarpr.com