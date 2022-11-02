Submit Release
Gray Promotes James Finch As It Expands News Services

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray” or “our”) (NYSE: GTN) has promoted James Finch to Vice President of News Services. For the past several years, James has managed our news vendor partnerships and assisted Gray’s stations with content and resource sharing as Gray’s Director of News Services. In his new role, James will continue his vital work and additionally lead Gray’s new in-house news training program and our regional content producers.

“James is committed to excellence in journalism. He is a natural teacher and in this new position will provide even greater support to our newsrooms,” explained Gray Senior Vice President-Local Media Sandy Breland.

James has more than 30 years in journalism, including experience as a corporate news coach, local news director, newscast producer, MMJ, and print writer. He is a graduate of the NAB Education Foundation’s Broadcast Leadership Training Program and a former fellow of the Carole Kneeland Project for Responsible Journalism.

About Gray:

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Its television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households.  This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. It also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.gray.tv.

