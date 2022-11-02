Candid Communications Launches New Book 'Your Santa Agent Invitation' to Help Parents Navigate the 'Santa' Conversation

New children's book reveals the origins of Santa in a gentle, positive, and enjoyable way, helping parents stay in control of the information and keep the magic of Christmas very much alive

/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New children's picture book "Your Santa Agent Invitation" is a parent's guide to explaining Santa to children in a positive and enjoyable way, letting them know they have a special role to play in keeping the magic of Christmas alive.

Written in a gentle and easy rhyme, this book is a delightful way to navigate one of the most awkward parent/child conversations, enabling an honest discussion with warmth and cheer.

By covering the history of Saint Nick and inviting the child to become a "Santa Agent," this book transforms a time of potential loss into an opportunity for gain. It shows children that knowing the true identity of Santa is, in fact, a cause for celebration.

Written by writer and journalist Alex Lalak, and marketing executive, author and mother Louise Cummins, this children's book offers both children and grown-ups a new way to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

"My passion for storytelling was sparked during my childhood by reading the fairy books of Ida Rentoul Outhwaite and Cicely Mary Barker. As a great believer in the magic and joy of Christmas, I was thrilled to co-write this book," Ms. Lalak said.

"As a mother, I am inspired to keep the magic of Christmas alive. I hope this book will delight children around the world, and help other parents navigate the conversation with love and care," Ms. Cummins said.

Described by Reader's Favourite as an "uplifting" and "positive" story, "Your Santa Agent Invitation" will be available to purchase online via Amazon and other leading online bookstores.

"This uplifting story presents a positive way for parents and families to be honest with their children while keeping the Christmas joy and spirit alive and well," Melinda Facal from Reader's Favourite said.

ISBN: 978-0648465539

ABOUT THE AUTHORS:

Alex Lalak is an Australian writer and journalist currently based in the south of France. She writes for publications, including Escape and The Australian. Her passion for storytelling was sparked in childhood by reading the fairy books of Ida Rentoul Outhwaite and Cicely Mary Barker. As a great believer in the magic and joy of Christmas, she was thrilled to co-write this book that offers both children and grown-ups a new way to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

Louise Cummins is an Australian marketing executive, author and mother. Her first children's book "A Different Kind of Brilliant" was made into a short film that featured at film festivals in the U.S. and Australia. Her desire to help keep the magic of Christmas alive inspired her to co-write this book, which she hopes will delight children around the world.

