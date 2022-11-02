Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,956 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 285,954 in the last 365 days.

Candid Communications Launches New Book 'Your Santa Agent Invitation' to Help Parents Navigate the 'Santa' Conversation

New children's book reveals the origins of Santa in a gentle, positive, and enjoyable way, helping parents stay in control of the information and keep the magic of Christmas very much alive

/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New children's picture book "Your Santa Agent Invitation" is a parent's guide to explaining Santa to children in a positive and enjoyable way, letting them know they have a special role to play in keeping the magic of Christmas alive.

Written in a gentle and easy rhyme, this book is a delightful way to navigate one of the most awkward parent/child conversations, enabling an honest discussion with warmth and cheer.

By covering the history of Saint Nick and inviting the child to become a "Santa Agent," this book transforms a time of potential loss into an opportunity for gain. It shows children that knowing the true identity of Santa is, in fact, a cause for celebration. 

Written by writer and journalist Alex Lalak, and marketing executive, author and mother Louise Cummins, this children's book offers both children and grown-ups a new way to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

"My passion for storytelling was sparked during my childhood by reading the fairy books of Ida Rentoul Outhwaite and Cicely Mary Barker. As a great believer in the magic and joy of Christmas, I was thrilled to co-write this book," Ms. Lalak said.

"As a mother, I am inspired to keep the magic of Christmas alive. I hope this book will delight children around the world, and help other parents navigate the conversation with love and care," Ms. Cummins said.

Described by Reader's Favourite as an "uplifting" and "positive" story, "Your Santa Agent Invitation" will be available to purchase online via Amazon and other leading online bookstores.

"This uplifting story presents a positive way for parents and families to be honest with their children while keeping the Christmas joy and spirit alive and well," Melinda Facal from Reader's Favourite said.

ENDS

ISBN: 978-0648465539

ABOUT THE AUTHORS:

Alex Lalak is an Australian writer and journalist currently based in the south of France. She writes for publications, including Escape and The Australian. Her passion for storytelling was sparked in childhood by reading the fairy books of Ida Rentoul Outhwaite and Cicely Mary Barker. As a great believer in the magic and joy of Christmas, she was thrilled to co-write this book that offers both children and grown-ups a new way to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

Louise Cummins is an Australian marketing executive, author and mother. Her first children's book "A Different Kind of Brilliant" was made into a short film that featured at film festivals in the U.S. and Australia. Her desire to help keep the magic of Christmas alive inspired her to co-write this book, which she hopes will delight children around the world.

Contact Information:
Rachel Horan
Executive
rachel@candidcommunications.com.au
+61 431 798 825

Olivia Meena
CEO
olivia@candidcommunications.com.au
+61403646259

Related Images






Image 1


Front cover of book



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Featured Image for Candid Communications

Featured Image for Candid Communications

You just read:

Candid Communications Launches New Book 'Your Santa Agent Invitation' to Help Parents Navigate the 'Santa' Conversation

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.