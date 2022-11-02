Capital Power to host annual Investor Day event including a tour of its Goreway Power Station facility

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) will host its 14th annual Investor Day event in Brampton, Ontario on December 1, 2022. Members of the executive leadership team will provide various corporate updates including its operational and financial guidance for 2023.



Chris Benedetti, Managing Partner at Sussex Strategy Group (biography below), will be the luncheon guest speaker and will share his views on the outlook for Ontario.

The Investor Day event is intended for institutional investors, research analysts, and the professional investment community. If you are interested in attending, please complete the participant registration form available at https://forms.office.com/r/zLyDhDiMSL . All attendees must pre-register for the event.

Details

Time (ET): Registration starts at 8:00 am with the event scheduled from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Location: Queen’s Manor Event Centre (2 Auction Lane, Brampton)

Tour of Goreway Power Station: will take place after lunch for those interested.

Transportation: Bus transportation will depart at 7:00 am from downtown Toronto to Queen’s Manor Event Centre with return transportation to the same downtown location after the Goreway tour ends at approximately 3:00 pm.

A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s website.

Chris Benedetti biography

Chris Benedetti has over 25 years of experience in navigating the complex intersection of business and the public sector. A former political advisor, Chris is one of Canada’s leading public affairs practitioners. He is Managing Partner of Sussex Strategy Group, a leading consultancy that provides insight, advice and creativity that shares decisions and drives public opinion. He has been involved in energy and environment policy and planning across Canada, the United States and the U.K., and assisted in the successful commercialization of multiple energy infrastructure assets, including large and small scale gas-fired generation, nuclear, renewables, energy storage, gas and electricity distribution and transmission, and district energy. He also counsels industrial and commercial energy users on how to optimize their interests in evolving regulatory and political environments related to affordability, reliability and resilience, and sustainability. Chris sits on the Board of the Association of Power Producers of Ontario, the Energy Council of the C.D. Howe Institute, and serves as Co-Chair of the Energy Council of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce.

About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented North American wholesale power producer with a strategic focus on sustainable energy headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. We build, own, and operate high-quality, utility-scale generation facilities that include renewables and thermal. We have also made significant investments in carbon capture and utilization to reduce carbon impacts and are committed to be off coal in 2023. Capital Power owns approximately 7,400 MW of power generation capacity at 28 facilities across North America. Projects in advanced development include approximately 385 MW of owned renewable generation capacity in North Carolina and Alberta and 512 MW of incremental natural gas combined cycle capacity, from the repowering of Genesee 1 and 2 in Alberta.

