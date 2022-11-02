Paladin Cloud Selected as a 2022 Red Herring Top 100 Global Company

/EIN News/ -- PISCATAWAY, N.J., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paladin Cloud, a leader in open source cloud security, announced today that Red Herring’s judging panel selected the company as a Top 100 Global Winner, recognizing leading private companies from North America, Europe and Asia and celebrating these start-ups’ innovations and technologies across their respective industries.

Red Herring’s Top 100 Global list has become a mark of distinction for identifying promising companies and outstanding entrepreneurs. Red Herring editors were among the first to recognize that companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, Yahoo, Skype, Salesforce.com, YouTube, and eBay would change the way we live and work. Thousands of the most interesting and innovative companies have graced the Top 100 list over the years.

“Choosing the companies with the strongest potential was by no means a small feat this year,” said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. “After rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across the globe to the Top 100 Winners. We believe Paladin Cloud embodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. Paladin Cloud should be proud of its accomplishment as the competition was very strong.”

Paladin Cloud changes the security paradigm for developers and security teams by providing a holistic approach to cloud security through a modern open source platform that functions as a policy management plane across multi-cloud and enterprise systems. With hundreds of best practice security policies implemented in code, the platform monitors your cloud environments to identify and eliminate misconfigurations and security risks, while automating workflow and remediation activities. The company’s product is extensible through an open, connector based architecture that covers AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud with connectors into cloud-based enterprise systems to establish an overall security posture.

Red Herring’s editorial staff evaluated the companies on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technology innovation, management quality, strategy, and market penetration. This assessment of potential is complemented by a review of the track records and standing of startups relative to their peers, allowing Red Herring to see past the “hype” and make the list a valuable instrument of discovery and advocacy for the most promising new businesses from around the world. Red Herring is dedicated to following Paladin Cloud’s path to further success and innovation.

Paladin Cloud’s open source product is free to download and use at GitHub. The company supports its users through its Slack and Gitter channels.

About Paladin Cloud

Paladin Cloud is a rapidly growing, open source, cloud security company with a Security-as-Code platform that helps developers and security teams significantly reduce risks in cloud environments to protect their applications and data. The company’s holistic approach to cloud security is based on its policy management plane that leverages best practice security policies in an open, connector-based architecture. Paladin Cloud is backed by Okapi Venture Capital, Bowery Capital, SaaS Ventures, Touchdown Ventures, Samsung Next, T-Mobile Ventures and UST. For more information, please visit www.paladincloud.io or connect with us at LinkedIn and Twitter.

