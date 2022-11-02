Natural Health Trends Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

More COVID restrictions and lockdowns in China adversely impacted our business



Strong cost control helped protect earnings



Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC), a leading direct-selling and e-commerce company that markets premium quality personal care, wellness and “quality of life” products under the NHT Global brand, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $11.7 million decreased 12% compared to $13.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 and decreased 18% compared to $14.3 million in the third quarter of 2021.





Operating loss was $145,000 compared to operating income of $215,000 in the second quarter of 2022 and operating income of $479,000 in the third quarter of 2021.





Net income was $47,000, or breakeven per diluted share, compared to net income of $183,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022 and net income of $471,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.





The number of Active Members1 decreased 4% to 41,170 at September 30, 2022 compared to 43,020 at June 30, 2022, and decreased 10% compared to 45,950 at September 30, 2021.

1 Natural Health Trends defines Active Members as those that have placed at least one product order with the Company during the preceding twelve-month period.

Year-to-Date 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $36.6 million decreased 17% compared to $43.9 million in the first nine months of 2021.





Operating loss was $313,000 compared to operating income of $1.1 million in the first nine months of 2021.





Net income was $125,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to $853,000, or $0.07 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2021.

Management Commentary

“Our third quarter results were adversely impacted by extended and ongoing COVID-related measures in China,” commented Chris Sharng, President of Natural Health Trends Corp. “Despite the unpredictable environment our members must navigate through, they continue to work hard to share our superior health, wellness and beauty products and we continue to support them with new reward programs, virtual events, promotions and cautiously planned and executed incentive trips and trainings.”

Mr. Sharng continued, “We recently kicked off digital initiatives to improve our customer acquisition, member onboarding and overall shopping experience. We believe this online focus will be a key driver for future growth and enhanced productivity, in support of shareholder value.”

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Net cash used in operating activities was $5.8 million in the first nine months of 2022, compared to $557,000 in the first nine months of 2021.



Total cash and cash equivalents were $70.7 million at September 30, 2022, down from $75.6 million at June 30, 2022.



On October 31, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 on each share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be payable on November 25, 2022 to stockholders of record as of November 15, 2022.

About Natural Health Trends Corp.

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) is an international direct-selling and e-commerce company operating through its subsidiaries throughout Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The Company markets premium quality personal care products under the NHT Global brand. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.naturalhealthtrendscorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Forward-looking statements in this press release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include the risks and uncertainties detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Natural Health Trends Corp.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 25, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as in subsequent reports filed this year with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.

NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 70,663 $ 83,843 Inventories 4,989 5,257 Other current assets 3,360 4,369 Total current assets 79,012 93,469 Property and equipment, net 425 463 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,243 3,021 Restricted cash 69 522 Deferred tax asset 293 309 Other assets 553 571 Total assets $ 84,595 $ 98,355 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 983 $ 761 Income taxes payable 2,995 1,345 Accrued commissions 2,524 3,636 Other accrued expenses 1,321 1,933 Deferred revenue 5,254 8,536 Amounts held in eWallets 5,151 6,341 Operating lease liabilities 1,165 1,239 Other current liabilities 846 865 Total current liabilities 20,239 24,656 Income taxes payable 9,098 12,130 Deferred tax liability 152 153 Operating lease liabilities 3,197 1,928 Total liabilities 32,686 38,867 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 86,102 86,102 Accumulated deficit (6,961 ) (231 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,341 ) (492 ) Treasury stock, at cost (25,904 ) (25,904 ) Total stockholders’ equity 51,909 59,488 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 84,595 $ 98,355









NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 11,716 $ 14,276 $ 36,622 $ 43,897 Cost of sales 3,098 3,668 9,398 10,857 Gross profit 8,618 10,608 27,224 33,040 Operating expenses: Commissions expense 4,863 6,027 15,370 18,468 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,900 4,102 12,167 13,488 Total operating expenses 8,763 10,129 27,537 31,956 Income (loss) from operations (145 ) 479 (313 ) 1,084 Other income (expense), net 187 (53 ) 472 (92 ) Income before income taxes 42 426 159 992 Income tax provision (benefit) (5 ) (45 ) 34 139 Net income $ 47 $ 471 $ 125 $ 853 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.00 $ 0.04 $ 0.01 $ 0.08 Diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.04 $ 0.01 $ 0.07 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 11,423 11,063 11,341 10,969 Diluted 11,423 11,423 11,423 11,423









NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

