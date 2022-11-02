Barney Financial Services Joins LPL Financial, Returns to JFC Advisor Network

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that the team at Barney Financial Services has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms, aligned with JFC Advisor Network. They reported having served approximately $200 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement assets*, and join LPL from Securities America, part of the Advisor Group network of broker-dealers.

The Kearney, Neb. team, which celebrated its 25th anniversary last month, was founded by financial advisor Ronald Eckloff CFP® in 1997. A member of Kingdom Advisors, Eckloff established the faith-based practice with a mission to help clients use their “God-given resources in the very best way possible.” He is joined by his daughter Emily Jameson CFP®, who is a partner and financial advisor, along with Amy Bettles, partner and client services manager. The team also includes four office support staff members.

“We take a proactive financial planning approach and prepare a complete financial analysis to ensure that each client’s investment choices best fit their needs and goals,” Eckloff said. “Our clients are predominantly retirees and pre-retirees, typically saving for the future or wanting to make sure their money will last throughout retirement. And that’s our No. 1 priority – to help them take care of themselves and their family.”

Each member of the Barney Financial team was born and raised in Central Nebraska and they all have deep roots in the community. Eckloff has held leadership roles in the Kearney YMCA Board, Kearney Evangelical Free Church, CHI Good Samaritan Foundation Board and Buffalo County CASA. Jameson is active in the Kearney Young Professionals Network, a local chapter of Business Network International (BNI), Kearney Evangelical Free Church, the Kearney YMCA and has served on the board of the Kearney Area Children’s Museum. Bettles is involved in the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce and First Baptist Church.

Looking to enhance their practice with innovative technology and increased back office support, the team decided to rejoin JFC Advisor Network and move to LPL. “We were previously with JFC for nearly 15 years up until a couple of years ago, so we’re rejoining old friends,” Eckloff said.

“We believe the innovative capabilities and more responsive support from LPL and JFC will be a step forward for our practice and allow us to provide better service to our clients,” Jameson said. “The technology, such as the account opening process and consolidated statements, will enhance the client experience, simplify processes and streamline operations, ultimately giving us more time to spend taking care of our clients.”

JFC Advisor Network President Jack Connealy stated, “We are thrilled to be supporting Ron Eckloff, Emily Jameson, Amy Bettles and the entire team at Barney Financial Services once more. The family business led by Ron, Emily and Amy is truly remarkable and their devotion to their clients is unrivaled. We could not be prouder that this group has recognized the value offered by JFC and have chosen to resume our partnership. Our goal is to deliver the best experience in the industry by providing personalized comprehensive support backed by the industry leading platforms and technology provided by LPL, and we look forward to supporting the continued growth and success of Barney Financial Services.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, added, “We welcome Ron, Emily, Amy and their entire team to the LPL community, and it’s wonderful to see them reunite with their friends at JFC. We’re thrilled they chose to move to LPL and that they see the value in the market-leading resources and capabilities our advisors can access to enable their growth and provide differentiated experiences to clients. We will continue to invest and innovate to deliver value to their clients and business. We wish Barney Financial Services and JFC Advisor Network great success for years to come.”

