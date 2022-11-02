Myia Health Collaborates with DispatchHealth to Empower Clinicians with Virtual Care Platform for Continuous Patient Monitoring

DispatchHealth clinicians will have access to near real-time insights to optimize patient outcomes and clinical operations

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myia Health , a leading enterprise predictive analytics, and virtual healthcare delivery platform, today announced a collaboration with DispatchHealth , the nation’s first comprehensive in-home, high-acuity medical care provider, to give its clinicians continuous remote monitoring capabilities for patients enrolled in DispatchHealth’s Advanced Care program, the organization’s hospital substitution model. The partnership will help clinicians identify adverse changes in their patients’ health sooner and intervene earlier.



Myia’s platform offers access to near real-time information on patients’ vital signs, physiological biometrics, and symptoms. This stands in contrast to other remote monitoring solutions, which rely on episodic data that can generate erroneous alerts and paint an incomplete picture of a patient's health.

“Providing clinicians with near real-time updates on a patient's status is critical as we look to take full advantage of the growing opportunity to provide more care at home,” said Kevin Riddleberger, co-founder, and chief strategy officer at DispatchHealth. “Myia’s platform is part of our suite of capabilities that arms our clinicians to better take care of our patients. The continuous insights help us understand which patients need care when so we can optimize and expand our clinical offering.”

Myia’s platform ingests biometric patient data from curated sensors and turns that data into actionable clinical insights for providers. The platform enables individualized virtual care in patients’ homes through connected medical devices and easy-to-use technology that can work for anyone, regardless of internet access or other barriers to care. Providers are able to personalize how often they see alerts for each patient, ensuring clinicians can focus their efforts on the people who need them most at any given time. As a result, Myia is able to help optimize clinical outcomes and operational efficiency across the acuity curve.

“As more care moves into the home, there are opportunities to create a system for care delivery beyond the hospital setting that works for patients and providers alike,” said Simon MacGibbon, Myia Co-Founder and CEO. “We’re proud that DispatchHealth, a critical enabler of innovation in our industry, has chosen Myia to help their clinicians access and act on crucial patient data coming from the home.”

The announcement comes during a period of momentum for Myia Health, which powers the nation’s leading virtual hospital, Mercy Virtual, and is backed by clinical partners like the American College of Cardiology. The company recently named longtime health plan and health system leader Craig Samitt to its board of directors and is expanding its work with health systems across the country.

About Myia

Myia Health is the only comprehensive virtual care management and remote monitoring platform that optimizes patient outcomes, clinical operations, and the economics of healthcare delivery in the home. Powered by advanced analytics and machine learning, the Myia platform seamlessly connects patient-reported and physiological data to clinical actions and outcomes, facilitating individualized care to patients in their homes in an operationally scalable and cost-effective way. Founded in 2017, the Myia platform powers the world’s first and largest virtual hospital, Mercy Virtual. Myia is partnering with the nation’s leading value-based systems and with a new generation of health-at-home disruptors to help them deliver customer-centric, convenient, and accessible affordable care. For more information, please visit www.myiahealth.com .