GCOM Wins rvatech Gala Award, Celebrates Expansion of New Richmond Office

GCOM named winner of Technology Builder Award as the company marks new office opening

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCOM , a leading technology company that specializes in outcome-driven solutions for state and local governments, today announced that the company was selected as the winner of the Richmond Technology Council’s (rvatech) Technology Builder Award at the association’s annual gala on Thursday, September 28.



Awarded annually to a local company delivering technology solutions and/or services that build capacity and increase operational efficiency, the honor emphasizes GCOM’s commitment to creating healthier, safer, more prosperous communities via its products and services portfolio.

Central to the nomination was GCOM’s impactful work with the Commonwealth of Virginia, including innovative solutions like the Framework for Addiction Analysis and Community Transformation (FAACT), Virginia Analysis System for Trafficking (VAST), and workforce-related projects driving results in the Commonwealth. These programs are spearheaded by GCOM’s data and analytics arm, known as Qlarion before the companies merged in 2021.

“This award is a testament to GCOM’s work in Virginia, focused on enabling our government customers to harness data and transform the way they operate and serve residents,” said Alex DerHovhannessian, VP of services at GCOM and head of Virginia operations. “I am thrilled to celebrate this honor with our team.”

This award represents continued momentum in Virginia for GCOM as the company celebrates the opening of a new Richmond office in Riverfront Plaza. The expanded office space, walking distance to public sector offices downtown, follows significant multi-year growth developing trusted-advisor relationships and delivering outcomes for GCOM’s clients.

“As our business in the Commonwealth has grown, our footprint in the Richmond area has also expanded,” added Derhovhannessian. “Our new Richmond office is close to our government customers, and we are able to draw on the talented technology workforce in Virginia as we add new members to our team. It is an honor and privilege to partner with Secretariats, Agencies, and Higher Education Institutions to deliver products and services that provide transformational outcomes for the Commonwealth.”

The company also operates offices in: Columbia, MD, Reston, VA, Albany, NY, Kansas City, MO, New York, NY and Tallahassee, FL.

About GCOM:

GCOM delivers outcome-driven technology solutions to state and local government that improve population wellbeing, create safer and more equitable communities, and foster a thriving economy. GCOM’s SaaS solutions, coupled with its IT and data analytics services, help governments to provide real-world program impact for residents. Spanning health and human services, public safety, and economic development, GCOM’s solutions include several purpose-built products focused on the Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), vital records management, self-sovereign identity, community health analytics, and more.

