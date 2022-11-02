The Future of Health Competition Winner Announced

Competition Showcases Innovative Ideas Reshaping Healthcare

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindshare Collaborative's Annual Leadership Summit kicked off with a splashy future-facing competition to showcase the movers, shakers and change makers in healthcare. Twelve competitors chosen from more than 65 applicants had just five minutes to share their cutting-edge perspectives on the future of health and wellness. Topics ranged from rethinking dementia to how to maintain sexual vitality as we age.

Voted as the winner by a 400+ member audience of his peers, Bryce Appelbaum, OD, FCOVD took this year's top honors with his talk, The Misdiagnoses and Missed Opportunities of Vision: Why Healthcare Has It All Wrong About the Eyes!

"I joined Mastermind with one mission: to change the way the world views vision, and I'm not going to stop until we can end this senseless struggle from hidden and misdiagnosed vision problems," said Dr. Appelbaum. "Cheers to everybody in this room. You're responsible for the future, for recreating healthcare."

As a result of the win, Dr. Appelbaum received three prizes to vault him and his visionary ideas: Ignite Speaker Training with Lisa Nichols, one of the world's most-requested motivational speakers; a 90-minute Strategy Session with the CEO of The Intrigue Agency, Sam Horn; and a guest spot on the MindBodyGreen podcast, a top 30 Alternative Health Podcast with a 4.5-star rating on Apple.

Mindshare Collaborative was created for health experts and entrepreneurs to develop deep connections with like-minded professionals, learn best practices to effectively market their services to consumers, and discover what's working now for online and offline marketing. It's considered the #1 source for health and wellness business strategies, tactics and community support.

