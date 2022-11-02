Submit Release
Stirling CBD Launches CBD Energy Gummies and CBD Immunity Gummies

Stirling continues to build out its award-winning CBD Gummy Portfolio with two new releases.

/EIN News/ -- CARY, N.C., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stirling CBD announces the release of two products: CBD Energy Gummies and CBD Immunity Gummies. The Energy Gummies and Immunity Gummies use a full spectrum CBD with high cannabidiol acid (CBDA) and cannabigerol acid (CBGA) content. CBDA and CBGA may help support the body's natural ability to fight off pathogens and increase energy levels.

"These new gummies have been in development since 2021, and we are excited to have perfected the formulations," said Joe Kryszak, President of Stirling CBD. "We have worked with doctors, pharmacists, and formulators to maximize the ingredients needed to give people the energy or immunity boost they want."

Stirling is using a new revolutionary solventless-extracted, water-soluble, full-spectrum CBD, CBDA, and CBGA for these products. According to Kryszak, "Most CBD companies use ethanol, butane, or carbon dioxide to extract cannabinoids from the hemp plant. We use a proprietary process to extract cannabinoids using only ice water and air bubbles, making it the purest CBD available. Because it's water-soluble, it will provide five to 10 times better bioavailability than oil-based CBD."

The CBD Energy Gummies include additional organic ingredients proven to provide the energy the body needs. The gummies contain 20mg of full-spectrum CBD, 50mg of caffeine from green coffee beans, vitamin B12, CoQ10, and L-Theanine. These gummies are great in the afternoon for energy and focus and to finish the day strong without the jitters some get from caffeine.

The CBD Immunity Gummies are formulated to help the body's immune system stay strong. In addition to the 20mg of full-spectrum CBD, these gummies also include the following:

  • Vitamins C and D, both of which are great for the immune system;
  • Zinc, an essential micronutrient that helps the body fight off pathogens;
  • Black Elderberry, which is packed with antioxidants and vitamins; and
  • Echinacea, which may help the body fight off infections.

"Our formulators have done an amazing job with these gummies," stated Joe Kryszak. "We challenged them to keep these gummies organic, so they formulated them with pectin from oranges, which is far healthier than gelatin. We replaced cane sugar and corn syrup with beet sugar and tapioca, making these gummies more easily digestible and lowering total calories considerably," added Kryszak.

All Stirling products contain less than 0.3% Delta 9-THC as federal law requires. For more information regarding Stirling CBD's product lineup, please visit https://www.stirlingcbdoil.com.

About Stirling CBD

Founded in 2014 in Santa Cruz, California, as a premium cannabis flower company, Stirling launched its first CBD products in 2018. Stirling continues to lead in new product innovation and quality and sells a full lineup of Hemp-Based CBD, Delta 8 THC, and Delta 9 THC Products. In addition, Stirling launched its Professional Brand - Stirling Professional CBD - which is sold exclusively to Chiropractors, Gyms, CrossFit Boxes, PTs, and Massage Therapists.

Contact Information:
Mike Albanese
mike.albanese@newswire.com

