Anovaa to acquire Quatromoney

Acquisition furthers product company's expansion into financial education tools

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anovaa, a lending software product company, announced today that it has completed acquisition of Quatromoney, an online college financial planner that enables students and parents to better assess each college's financial fit.

"Our acquisition of Quatromoney comes at a time when ensuring students and families make the right financial choice is critical," said Jeff Milne, Founder and CEO of Anovaa. "We believe by investing in tools for financial empowerment, we can ensure that all borrowers are provided the ability to achieve their higher education goals and aspirations."

"Quatromoney was built to help consumers make informed financial decisions on their college purchase," said Patrick Kandianis, Co-founder and CEO of Quatromoney. "In meeting Jeff and the team, we realized that embedding our offering with Anovaa's was the most strategic way to ensure our tools are leveraged by an even broader audience."

The acquisition will allow Anovaa to further promote financial literacy and responsible borrowing across key populations. Existing team members from Quatromoney will join the Anovaa team.

About Anovaa

Anovaa is a lending software product company designed to help lenders of all sizes stand up or digitally transform their loan programs. Using the Anovaa platform, banks, credit unions and other lenders can configure their end-to-end customer experience in as little as 30 days. Clients have access to a fully white-labeled lending experience, pre-built underwriting workflows and the ability to configure customized products.

For more information, visit anovaa.com.

Contact Information:

Brandon Ferris

Chief Product Officer, Anovaa

media@anovaa.com

(401) 315-4677‬



