RJD Green, Inc. (RJDG) Offers Fourth Quarter Updates Prior to 10K Annual Report Filing on OTC Markets
RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG), a holding company focused on acquiring and managing assets while exploring continued growth, today issued company updates.
TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022
Ron Brewer, CEO of RJD Green, said: "the Company is pleased to announce despite the very challenging and uncertain economy, there were several positive items that occurred in the 2022 fiscal year that ended August 31, 2022.
• Annual revenues increased by 17.1% despite the economic upheaval.
• IoSoft Systems Division added additional software platforms that will offer greater services to the healthcare sector and will serve to open other sectors for their software platforms.
• Acquisition funding for small-cap companies, though still very limited and expensive, has been structured for motivated seller opportunities that minimize buyer risk in cash-flow leverage.
• The Silex Holdings construction products division was enhanced for increased production capacity and operational controls through expanded equipment and software systems.
CEO Brewer further stated, we feel the Company is in a good position to advance our business plan fulfillment while still being flexible for quick action step adustments, if the economy or world events falter in our fiscal year 2023.”
RJDG will have additional information announcements after the OTC Market Annual Report filing.
About RJD Green, Inc.
The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IOSoft Inc., a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers; Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; and Silex Holdings Division, which is focused in specialty construction and industrial services. The initial operations, Silex Interiors, fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex manufactures and installs granite and other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and DIY customer.
Visit http://www.rjdgreen.com.
