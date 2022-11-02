Submit Release
CGI to release fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 results on November 9

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - CGI GIB GIB will release results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022, ended September 30, 2022, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 before the markets open. Management will host a conference call to discuss results and answer questions at 9:00 a.m. (EST).

Who:

George D. Schindler, President and Chief Executive Officer

Steve Perron, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer


What:

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results


When:

Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (EST)


Conference Call:

1-888-396-8049 Conference ID: 41333313


Webcast:

A live webcast of the quarterly results conference call may be accessed through the IR section of our website where a replay will also be archived. Listeners should allow ample time to access the webcast and supporting slides.


Podcast:  

A replay will be available for download later in the day.


RSS Feed:

Subscribe via our newsroom to receive the latest news releases and podcasts.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 88,500 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2021 reported revenue is $12.13 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

