Kidney Stones And Diabetes Are Connected - This Diabetic-Friendly Supplement Helps Stop Stones

Diabetes Awareness Month means kidney stone prevention awareness, too

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- November is Diabetes Awareness Month and since people who are pre-diabetic and diabetic are more likely to get kidney stones, learning about easy and natural ways to stop them is imperative.

Stone Stopper™ by Moonstone, a company started by a team of urologists and nephrologists from some of the most reputable hospitals and universities around the country, are diabetic-friendly supplements designed to prevent kidney stones.

What's the connection between diabetes and kidney stones?

When someone suffers from type 2 diabetes, their body may be resistant to the effects of insulin. Insulin is an important hormone that works to keep blood sugar levels optimal, and when there are unhealthy blood sugar levels, the kidneys and liver are especially at risk of dangerous effects.

Studies have shown that having type 2 diabetes more than doubles your chances of having kidney stones and diabetic kidney disease. Research also suggests that insulin treatment in diabetics can actually increase the chances of forming stones. Those with severe diabetes, where blood sugar levels are highest, are even more likely to develop painful kidney stones, specifically uric acid stones.

People looking to prevent stones can add Moonstone Stone Stopper™ to their routine to enjoy a daily 30mEq dose of alkali citrate. Alkali citrate helps prevent kidney stone formation by reducing the ability of calcium in the urine to bind with oxalate. Taking a proven alkali citrate supplement, along with other important lifestyle choices like keeping blood sugar under control, staying hydrated, eating a balanced, low-salt diet and exercising, is ideal to help individuals with diabetes who need to monitor blood sugar and net carbs.

Stone Stopper is especially suited to diabetics or individuals watching their weight because it uses allulose, a sugar that is not absorbed by the intestine, with virtually no calories, that occurs naturally in raisins, figs and other plants. With a glycemic index of zero, allulose has no impact on blood glucose. The (few) carbs in Moonstone's beverages are not metabolized, so they can be subtracted from carb calculations.

Moonstone Stone Stopper™ is available in capsules, drink mixes in several flavors, and the new elderberry gummies.

Moonstone Stone Stopper™ supplements are available on MoonstoneNutrition.com, Amazon and select CVS stores. To learn more about Stone Stopper™, visit Moonstone online.

