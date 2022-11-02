Advanced Energy to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. AEIS, a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions, today announced that it will participate at the following investor conferences.
Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago
Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022
Presentation time: 10:15 AM to 10:45 AM Central Time (11:15 AM to 11:45 AM Eastern)
6th Annual Wells Fargo TMT Summit in Las Vegas
Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Fireside chat time: 1:10 PM to 1:40 PM Pacific Time (4:10 PM to 4:40 PM Eastern)
Raymond James Technology Investors Conference in New York City
Date: Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Fireside chat time: 9:10 AM to 9:40 AM Eastern Time
11th Annual NYC Summit in New York City
Date: Tuesday, December 13, 2022
To participate in these conferences, please contact a representative of those firms.
