Eaton continues to expand line of Detroit Truetrac® and ELocker® aftermarket differentials for popular off-road makes and models

Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced its Vehicle Group has expanded its portfolio of Detroit Truetrac® and ELocker® differentials to cover many new off-road models and is showcasing them at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

New off-road models include:

Detroit Truetrac 2018-2022 model year (MY) Jeep ® Wrangler and Gladiator. 2021-2022 MY Ford Bronco G6 (M220 axle).

Eaton ELocker 2019-2022 MY Ford Ranger (M190 axle). 2021-2022 MY Ford Bronco G6 (M220 axle). 2003-10 MY Porsche Cayenne and Volkswagen Touareg. Various models of Land Rover 24-spline Rover Classic, Discovery and Defender.



"We've heard from our customers that these makes and models are increasing in popularity in the market, and Eaton is excited to provide our customers differential options for these vehicles," said Tim Bauer, vice president, Aftermarket, Eaton's Vehicle Group North America. "Owners of these SUVs and trucks are enthusiastic about off-road and recreational driving, and Eaton's differentials provide the strength and durability needed to control traction in the most demanding conditions."

Unlike some of the competitive offerings in the market, the Eaton ELocker differential is the option of choice for many off-road enthusiasts, needing just one wire to actuate and requiring no additional air lines or compressors, while the Detroit Truetrac differential automatically limits slip based on road conditions, providing improved handling, enhanced off-road performance, and increased stability while towing.

"Eaton will continue to review the vehicle populations and markets we serve to identify additional offerings for our customers and off-road enthusiasts," said Jason Denardo, product manager, Aftermarket, Light Vehicle Products, Eaton's Vehicle Group North America.

All of these new offerings will be distributed from Eaton's Logistics Center in Indianapolis, along with other differential offerings.

The Detroit Truetrac differential operates as a standard differential under normal driving conditions, allowing for unobtrusive operation. When a wheel encounters a loss of traction or the terrain changes, the helical-shaped gears mesh with increasing force, transferring torque to the high-traction wheel until wheel spin is slowed or completely stopped. When the vehicle exits the low-traction situation, the differential seamlessly resumes standard operation.

The Eaton ELocker differential is an electronic locking differential designed for drivers that want full control and traction on demand. It features net-forged gears offering the strength and durability needed for off-road and recreational driving, while its electronic controls provide driver-selectable operation and added reliability over similar air-controlled products. By simply pressing a dash switch, the differential sends all available torque to every wheel equally, providing maximum traction to overcome challenging terrain.

Learn more about Eaton's full line of aftermarket differentials or find a differential distributor at Eaton Performance.com.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, operate sustainably, and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're accelerating the planet's transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges, and doing what's best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has been listed on the NYSE for nearly a century. We reported revenues of $19.6 billion in 2021 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

