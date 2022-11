The Telling Room, a literary arts education organization in Maine has opened submissions for a Statewide writing contest. Youth youth ages 6 – 18 can submit writing samples in all forms of creative and personal writing – the theme is open.

The grand prize winner will receive a $250 Award and will be published in The Telling Room’s Annual Anthology.

Submissions close on November 30, 2022.

For more information and to make a submission visit The Telling Room website.

Download a flyer to help promote.