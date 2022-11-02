Co-Polymer Sealant Market Size Worth $768.5 Million by 2031 | CAGR: 6.4%: AMR

Growing penetration of silicone-polyether based co-polymer sealants in construction activities to boost the global co-polymer sealants market trends. Moreover, shortage of skilled workforce and low access to raw materials due to the ban on the import and export of raw materials increased the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global market. Based on region, the market across the Asia-Pacific region held the major market share in 2021.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global co-polymer sealants market generated $412.5 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $768.5 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $412.5 million Market Size in 2031 $768.5 million CAGR 6.4% No. of Pages in Report 260 Segments Covered Product Type, Application, and Region. Drivers Growing penetration of silicone-polyether based co-polymer sealants in construction activities. Escalating use of co-polymer sealants in the medical sector. Opportunities High cohesive strength and ability to crosslink without using chemical vulcanization process will propel demand for hydrogenated block co-polymers sealants. Restraints Cyanoacrylate-based co-polymer sealants increase the infection risk as well as risk of cytotoxicity and tissue necrosis. Easy availability of substitute products.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 had a negative impact on the growth of the global co-polymer sealants market, owing to lack of availability of raw material, shutdown of production units, and supply chain disruptions as a result of lockdown during the pandemic.

Furthermore, the shortage of skilled workforce and low access to raw materials due to the ban on the import and export of raw materials increased the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global co-polymer sealants market based on product type, application, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on the silicone-polyether block copolymer sealants segment held the major market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global co-polymer sealants market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Furthermore, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The report also includes segments such as ethylene acrylic copolymer sealants and others segments.

Based on application, the chemical segment held the major market share in 2021, contributing nearly two-fifths of the global co-polymer sealants market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. However, the medical segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across the Asia-Pacific region held the major market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global co-polymer sealants market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the global co-polymer sealants market report include Allfasteners USA LLC, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., BASF SE, Bostik, Chemtron, Inc., Dow, Evonik Industries AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kraton Corporation, The 3M Company, Mapei S.p.A., Momentive Inc., Premier Building Solutions, SEKISUI Fuller Co Ltd, and Selleys.

The report analyzes these key players in the global co-polymer sealants market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

