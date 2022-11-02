Former Senior Naval Supply Chain Officer Joins Healixa Advisory Board

Latest addition to advisory board brings large-scale global logistics expertise that will support Healixa's commercial rollout of its game-changing water harvesting technology

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. (OTC: EMOR) ("Healixa," or the "Company"), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, today announced that it has further expanded its advisory board with the appointment of Richard Wilhelm, a proven executive and Navy Veteran leveraging over 34 years of leadership experience in facilitating and managing logistics operations in dynamic complex environments.

"We are thrilled to welcome Richard to our advisory board," commented Ian Parker, Chairman and CEO of Healixa. "As a results-oriented leader with a wealth of proven experience leading large-scale logistics and supply chain programs for the US Navy, we believe Richard will be a significant asset as we enter commercial production of our Global AquaDuct™ Atmospheric Water Harvesting product and prepare to begin shipping units of this game-changing technology in the coming months."

Wilhelm comes to Healixa from Deloitte Touché where he served as PMO Support Lead for the District of Columbia Office of the Chief Financial Officer Oracle ERP implementation project. Rick oversaw and provided expert advice, project support and control, standards and methodology, training, inter-project communication, and managed shared resources to bring the project to completion.

Wilhelm is a retired Naval Officer. Most recently, he has served in various roles within Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics and Facilities Engineering Operations on the staffs of the Chief of Naval Operations, Special Operations Command, and Naval Supply Systems Command Weapons Systems Support.

Mr. Wilhelm added, "I am excited to join Healixa's Global Acquaduct Water Harvesting team and contribute to these revolutionary initiatives in order to get this game changing technology to the market."

Healixa is a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water generation and green-tech industries. Healixa embraces innovation by combining its intellectual properties, patents, strategic collaborations, and partnerships to create a "LaunchPad" of disruptive sustainable products. For more information, visit www.healixa.com.

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Healixa, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Bret Hedges

SVP of Strategic Partnerships

833-432-5492

Bret@healixa.com