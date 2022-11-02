HYCU® Nominated for Hottest Startup in the New England Venture Capital Association’s 2022 NEVY Awards

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Massachusetts, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., the world’s fastest-growing multi-cloud data protection as a service company, has been nominated as Hottest Startup in the Technology Award category by the New England Venture Capital Association (NEVCA) for its 10th annual NEVY Awards , which recognizes and celebrates the top innovators, investors and companies in the region. Presented again this year by Dell Technologies, winners will be announced December 8th at the Alice in Wonderland themed event in-person at House of Blues Boston.

“In spite of a challenging macro-economic business environment, this has been an outstanding year for HYCU,” said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc. “We raised a $53M Series B, bringing the total raised to $140M in a year. We added several new investors including Atlassian Ventures, Cisco Investments and Okta Ventures in addition to our lead investors for our two rounds, Acrew Capital and Bain Capital Ventures. We continue to capture marketshare, add new customers and partners, all based on our fundamental belief that there is a better way to manage, protect and recover data across on-premises and multi- and hybrid cloud IT environments. And, with the explosion of the deployment of SaaS apps across the enterprise with more than 170 in use at the average size organization coupled with the rise of cyberthreats like ransomware, and data protection as we know it has forever changed. At HYCU, the support of our investors has set us up for what’s to come. The future is bright and the innovation we are working on and plan to bring to market in early 2023 will be unparalleled.”

The NEVYs honor both early- and late-stage companies, as well as the venture capitalists who support them, and cover a broad spectrum of the region’s thriving industry clusters. The academies are spread across Technology, Life Sciences, Healthcare and MedTech. Nominees are selected by the NEVYs Academy, comprised of investors from the region’s top venture capital firms.

Nominated for Hottest Startup in the Technology Award Category, HYCU is making the world a safer place with its purpose-built Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) platform that makes it simple to move data freely, easily and safely without the burden of managing and scaling infrastructure. To learn more about HYCU, and the company’s approach to multi-cloud data protection and DPaaS, visit: https://www.hycu.com/data-protection/hycu-protege, or follow @hycuinc and connect with HYCU on LinkedIn.

Grab your top hats, stop watches, and playing cards as we (tea) party it up for the 10th time. A limited number of in-person tickets for this year’s NEVY Awards are available at thenevys.com . Follow official updates from the NEVCA team on Twitter with #NEVYs22, or on Medium and at www.newenglandvc.org. More information on NEVY Awards history and vision is available at thenevys.com.

This will be Dell Technologies’ fourth year sponsoring the NEVYs. Joining Dell Technologies in supporting the 2022 NEVY Awards are: AbbVie, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Bank of America, Deloitte, IDA Ireland, Johnson & Johnson, Matter and V2 Communications.

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to both on-premises and cloud-native environments, the company provides unparalleled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. As an award-winning and recognized visionary in the industry, HYCU solutions eliminate complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make the world safer. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, customers experience frictionless, cost-effective data protection, anywhere, everywhere. HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

About the New England Venture Capital Association

The New England Venture Capital Association (NEVCA) works toward a collaborative, inclusive, and prosperous innovation ecosystem. Through unique programs, critical policy work, and dynamic local events and regional marketing, the NEVCA invests in the entrepreneurial ecosystem on behalf of the VC community.

VCs are only as successful as the entrepreneurs in whom they invest and the environments in which those investments grow. We don’t just host events: we act as a network, catalyst, and resource for the innovation economy, from celebrations to education; legislative advocacy to workforce development.

Follow @NewEnglandVC on Twitter, or check out www.newenglandvc.org .

