Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,949 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 285,973 in the last 365 days.

Bel Fuse Inc. to Participate in November Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB), a designer, manufacturer, and provider of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced that Farouq Tuweiq, CFO and Lynn Hutkin, Director of Financial Reporting will present and host one-on-one meetings at the following November conferences:

  • Sidoti November Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on November 9. The presentation will be at 9:15 AM Eastern Time and can be accessed through the conference website at: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WlZ_7sVdQNapJaBIXOyn9w.
     
  • Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference on November 10. The presentation will be at 9:40 AM Central Time with one-on-one meetings throughout the day at The Ritz Carlton, Chicago.
  • Stephens Annual Investment Conference on November 15. The one-on-one meetings will be held throughout the day at the Grand Hyatt Nashville.
  • East Coast IDEAS Conference on November 17. The presentation be at 11:00 AM Central Time with one-on-one meetings throughout the day at the Westin Dallas Downtown. The presentation can be accessed through the conference website at: www.IDEASconferences.com. Investors interested in attending the IDEAS Conference or scheduling a one-on-one meeting may contact Jean Marie Young at 631-418-4339.

The investor presentation deck will be accessible via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.belfuse.com.

About Bel
Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, medical, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Contacts:

Bel Fuse Inc.
Farouq Tuweiq, CFO
ir@belf.com

Three Part Advisors
Jean Marie Young, Managing Director
Steven Hooser, Partner
jyoung@threepa.com
shooser@threepa.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Bel Fuse Inc. to Participate in November Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.