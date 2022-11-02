Abbvie’s Humira to face new biosimilar competition in U.S.

Biosimilars Market Size

Biosimilars industry was estimated at $15.9 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $143.6 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 24.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Covid-19 scenario-

The COVID-19 pandemic created difficulties for the pharmaceutical industry to focus on R&D activities including biosimilar development, which impacted the global biosimilars market negatively.

Moreover, there was a delay in product approvals and product launches, owing to the global health crisis, which further restricted the expansion of the market.

Europe garnered the major share in 2021-

Based on region, Europe held the major share in 2021, generating nearly two-fifths of the global biosimilars market. At the same time, the same region would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 25.9% by 2031. This is attributed to rise in the prevalence of cancer and increase in launches of multiple biosimilars in the region.

Key players in the industry-

Biosimilars Market: By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Austria)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

