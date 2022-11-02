Traffic Pattern Changes on Market Street Tuesday, November 8

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that there will be a change in traffic pattern on Market Street near the Wheeling Tunnel Tuesday November 8th. The Market Street I-70 Overpass to US Route 40 will be reopened and no longer restricted to one lane. The Market Street on ramp to I-70 Westbound will also reopen. I-70 Westbound will experience a traffic shift between the Wheeling Tunnel and Exit 0 (Wheeling Island) but will remain in one lane. This shift is necessary to access the median. Delays may occur between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM on this day.





Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

​