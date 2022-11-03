Submit Release
Vegetarianism is now becoming a lifestyle instead of just a trend

The popularity of vegan products has expanded beyond food

SEOUL, SEOCHO, S.KOREA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- written by Hazel Park
Photographs by Kim JinWoo

The popularity of vegan products has expanded beyond food to include beauty, fashion, and household goods. In recent years, a number of food industries have expanded their vegan offerings, such as Pulmuone's recently opened vegan restaurant “Plantude,” CJ CheilJedang's “Bibigo Plantable Dumplings,” and Olganica's “Vegan Protein” and “Vegan Convenience Food.”

Among such cases is Forest Kitchen, the first vegan fine dining restaurant by Nongshim, which takes its name from a combination of Forest + Kitchen, suggesting that the restaurant intends to serve a menu containing the health of nature. The name also means “For Rest,” implying the notion of contributing positively to customer wellness and advancement of the global environmental conditions with vegan cuisine.

Forest Kitchen also features vegan philosophy and cultural elements. The customer will observe that the interior is made of natural materials, and the kitchen uses 100% gas-free electricity, thereby demonstrating ESG management principles. Further, the restaurant uses recycled paper for mask bags and menus, non-disposable linen napkins, and self-carbonated water for reduction of plastic bottle consumption. As a vegan restaurant that offers food made only of 100% plant ingredients, this restaurant provides a vegan dining experience that is beyond the expectations of people in their 20s and 40s who also enjoy non-vegan food.

In the “Small Forest,” a menu that marks the beginning of the meal, seasonal vegetables are paired with the scent of cypress trees to bring out the best taste. Guests can enjoy a luxurious single-course meal consisting of various vegan options, including white asparagus, Chodang corn, coconut, root vegetables, wild mushrooms, and a steak alternative made of black garlic and beans.

A Nongshim representative explained, “We utilized HMMA (High Moisture Meat Analog) to create meat alternatives that have a similar taste and texture to actual meat, as well as the meat's unique juice. We did not import facilities from abroad but created our own HMMA facilities.” This shows Nongshim's commitment to pursuing quality alternatives to meat.

Regarding the future prospects of veganism in Korea, Nongshim noted, “Domestically, veganism is considered exclusive to vegetarians; however, with a growing awareness of environmental issues and animal rights, veganism has become a lifestyle with the rise of the MZ generation, which values social justice. This is why we expect the vegan market to continue as a mega trend.” Perhaps we ought to first examine the culture and values contained in the term “vegan” if we wish to have a different experience with vegan food. We are keen to see how the visions of Nongshim's “Forest Kitchen” will unfold in an era where various vegan cultures are becoming increasingly popular. 

