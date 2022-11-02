Q&A: “With coffee, the only climate adaptation option for the Nordic region is to support producing countries”

I do not think that that would result in the best results. For one thing, companies work on rather short time frames in their business considerations: often five years at best. Climate change projections work with much longer time frames, such as until the end of the century. Information along such timescales is very hard for businesses to process and they require support to help them understand how to relate to the risks that become apparent on these longer scales. This was quite clearly expressed from the Nordic companies we interviewed for the report.

One of the first ways climate risks will be felt by consumers is through price hikes. We are already seeing soaring food prices in the Nordic region right now due to a mix of inflation, extreme weather events such as heat waves, droughts and floods affecting food production, the Ukraine crisis and lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Climate change is a risk multiplier where these types of interacting and compound risks will be even more frequent as the planet warms. For Nordic residents and governments, this means that if left unattended, inequalities within societies will widen and only the very rich will be able afford to eat tomatoes and cheese or drink coffee and everyone else is left with cabbage and onions. Governments should have an interest in both limiting these risks though adaptation and also in regulating markets in order to avoid rising inequalities.

The whole question of how the Nordic region adapts to climate risks in trade also transcends the discussion on market dynamics and the private sector because it ends in very big questions about how we want to be as societies in the future. Let’s just assume that the Nordic region continues to be richer than other countries: do we want to be the ones that outcompete poorer countries for crops?

It is important to note that this assumption may be proven wrong. Already during the 2010 drought, when Russian wheat production decreased and there was an export ban, Nordic stakeholders actually had a very hard time on the market – not because they could not pay, but because they were too small to compete as buyers on the global market. The bulk they wanted to buy was much smaller than what Egypt, a major wheat importer, bought and no one wanted to sell.

All of this show that for many reasons, the Nordic countries should not simply sit there with a vague assumption that we can buy their way out of whatever messes climate change causes with our trade dynamics and market access. Nordic countries need to adapt and they need to do so in ways and dimensions that they have not thoroughly considered so far.