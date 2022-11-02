Air pollution and climate change – a deadly duo for Africa

As of today, 99% of the world’s population breathes air that exceeds WHO air quality limits. Many vulnerable groups in Africa, such as women, children, the elderly, and the poor, are most at risk from the combined negative health impacts of air pollution and climate change. However, the new Integrated Assessment of Air Pollution and Climate Change for Sustainable Development in Africa brings hope for the future by identifying five key areas that are crucial for African leaders to address in order to fight climate change, prevent air pollution, and protect human health.

The assessment, made by the African Union Commission , the Climate and Clean Air Coalition and the UN Environment Programme , developed by African scientists in a process led by SEI, is the first of its kind integrated assessment of air pollution and climate change for the continent and provides a robust scientific basis for action towards clean air in Africa. It shows how African leaders can and should act urgently on the following key areas: transport, residential, energy, agriculture, and waste, to reduce air pollution and benefit through premature death prevention, a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions, improved food security and significantly contribute to the global efforts to keep global warming below 1.5°C and limiting the negative effects of regional climate change.

By 2063, Africa’s population, as well as its economy, is predicted to have proliferated, with Africa’s population increasing by 32% by 2030 and 137% by 2063. The substantial population growth will be accompanied by a massive demand for transport and food, two key areas identified in the assessment and of importance for African governments to address, to lower GHG emissions and air pollution. With such a giant increase in transport and food production, it is imperative that air pollution and emissions from these industries must be clean and sustainable, as ensuring zero hunger by 2063 will require almost three times more food than today.

SEI Africa Centre Director Philip Osano is optimistic about Africa’s ability to tackle climate change and reduce air pollution.