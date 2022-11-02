Operationalising finance for loss and damage: examples from Africa and the Caribbean

Across the global South, vulnerable people are being pushed beyond the limits to adaptation. Loss and damage from climate change is a complex and multidimensional phenomenon – and it requires varied financial instruments to tackle this complexity.

This side event will hear examples of innovative finance sources and structures along with stories from the frontline of climate change. It is organised by SEI, International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED), International Youth and Student Movement for the United Nations (ISMUN), Overseas Development Institute (ODI), Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA) and Stop Climate Chaos Scotland (SCCS).

Panelists:

Zoha Shawoo (SEI)

Oluwole Oshota (ISMUN)

Ritu Bharadwaj (IIED)

Emily Wilkinson (ODI)

Anne Callaghan (SCCS), Ambassador

Francine Baron (tbc, Dominica)

Jevanic Henry (climate activist, Saint Lucia),

Lisa Banda (CISONECC, Malawi)

Maite Rodriguez (Founder & Director of Foundation Guatemala, Guatemala)

moderated by: Inès Bakhtaoui (SEI)