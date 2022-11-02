Parade partners with DAT to launch a capacity-based pricing tool to help brokers win business and improve their margins

Powered by data from DAT, Parade’s Advantage pricing tool helps brokers win profitable bids that reflect their unique position in the market and the strength of their carrier relationships

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Parade announced an exclusive partnership with DAT Freight & Analytics to power Parade’s capacity-based pricing tool called Advantage. The collaboration combines DAT’s new, best-in-class dynamic predictive benchmark with powerful data on a broker’s carrier relationships and lane expertise from Parade’s capacity management platform.



Depending on the depth of their capacity network, freight brokers can expect to pay significantly below or above the market average on a given lane. Using the most up-to-date and accurate market index from DAT, Parade will layer in personalized data from a freight broker’s carrier network to get a price wholly customized to an individual broker’s unique edge in the market.

“Our expanded collaboration with DAT brings our customers powerful dynamic pricing based on real carrier relationships coupled with the industry-leading freight rate benchmark and forecasts,” said Anthony Sutardja, CEO of Parade. “The seamless integration opens the door to enabling every freight broker to win more business, more profitably.”

“This first-of-its-kind collaboration between DAT and Parade benefits our mutual freight broker customers,” said Claude Pumilia, CEO of DAT. “The partnership emphasizes our continued commitment to innovation that manages capacity and pricing to manage freight more efficiently and profitably.”

Freight brokers using Parade can price loads simply by inputting a lane and any special load features or accessorials. They will see DAT’s real-time prediction of current and future market rates alongside historical trends with DAT RateView. Additionally, a broker will see their company’s personalized advantage: how much more or less than the market an individual broker can expect to pay. Parade outputs a predicted in-network carrier rate and recommended shipper bid rate.

“Parade’s capacity-based pricing product perfectly complements its already robust capacity management tool. The ability to forward our customers the most comprehensive and competitive quote based on our carrier relationships is incredibly valuable,” said Steve Lyons, President at Vine Logistics. “As we venture into one of the most competitive landscapes the brokerage arena has ever seen, we must leverage our carrier network to support our current and future customer network. This won’t just be an advantage, it will be a foundational improvement over our previous quoting process.”

The new product offering will be made available to Parade freight broker customers in November 2022 as part of its Capacity Management Plus plan.

About Parade

Parade is the leader in software for freight brokers, offering truckload capacity management that drives carrier access and digital transformation. Reimagine freight brokerage operations through transformational software workflows, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Parade partner ecosystem. Manage relationships efficiently, increase truckload capacity, and re-utilize carriers to find the right truck at the best price at the right time. Freight brokers grow profits using Parade by booking more loads, increasing operational efficiencies, and boosting productivity. Visit us online at Parade.ai .

About DAT Freight & Analytics

DAT Freight & Analytics operates the largest truckload freight marketplace in North America. Transportation brokers, motor carriers, news organizations and industry analysts rely on DAT to market trends and data insights based on more than 500 million freight matches and a database of $137 billion in annual market transactions.

Founded in 1978, DAT is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), a diversified technology company and constituent of the S&P 500 and Fortune 500 indices.

