Reset Pharmaceuticals announces appointment of neuroscience industry leader Lisa Deschamps to the Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reset Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Reset Pharma), a privately held biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of novel clinical-stage treatments for patients suffering from mental illnesses related to life-altering diseases, today announces that Lisa Deschamps, MBA has been appointed to the company’s Board of Directors.



Ms. Deschamps is a highly experienced pharmaceutical executive who has worked at Board and senior management levels with global responsibilities. Ms. Deschamps is currently Chief Executive Officer and Board member of AviadoBio, a private biotech company developing potentially transformational gene therapies for people living with devastating neurodegenerative diseases such as frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). She was previously Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer of Novartis Gene Therapies, where she was responsible for strategic planning and worldwide commercialization of drugs in the gene therapy portfolio, including Zolgensma®, the world’s most widely used gene therapy. Before this, she was Worldwide Business Head, Neuroscience at Novartis, where she was responsible for the development and commercialization of the neuroscience portfolio. She has been involved in more than a dozen successful product approvals and launches in many therapeutic areas, including in neuroscience.

“We are very happy to welcome Lisa to the Board,” said Philip Taub, Chair of the Board of Reset Pharma. “Lisa’s extensive experience in development and commercialization of novel drugs and her global leadership experience, including as Worldwide Business Head, Neuroscience at Novartis, will be invaluable to the company as we prepare the late-stage Phase 2b clinical development of a novel psilocybin-related therapy for cancer patients with Demoralization Syndrome and other mental health conditions.”

Lisa Deschamps commented, “I am looking forward to working closely with the Reset Pharma Board and management team to help develop treatment options for mental illness in people with life-threatening diseases like cancer. I will be able to draw on my global commercialization experience with CNS drugs to support the team as they move their lead program through the regulatory approval process.”

Up to 40% of all cancer patients in the U.S., representing almost seven million individuals, may be diagnosed with a mood disorder. An estimated 20% of all patients with life-altering cancer have clinically relevant demoralization that often occurs independent of other mood disorders like depression or anxiety. These patients have symptoms, such as hopelessness, helplessness and discouragement, which are associated with a loss of confidence in one’s ability to cope with significant distress. They are also more likely to have suicidal thoughts, have more difficulties with adherence to cancer therapy, and lack effective treatment options.1 2 3

About Reset Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Reset Pharma is a privately held, US-based biotechnology company developing and commercializing novel clinical-stage treatments for patients suffering from mental illness related to life-altering diseases. The company’s lead program initially focuses on developing a psilocybin-related product to treat Demoralization Syndrome in patients with cancer. These patients have clinically relevant levels of demoralization with a perceived lack of control, hopelessness and helplessness and an increased risk of suicide. While the primary focus is the development of a psilocybin-related product for demoralization, as there are currently no effective treatments for this disorder, psilocybin also shows promise as a treatment for anxiety and depression in cancer patients. Reset Pharma has established a highly experienced biotech development team with a strong track record of successful approvals and launches of neuroscience drugs in the US. The company also has a Scientific Advisory Board of key opinion leaders in psychiatry, oncology and psychedelics, as well as a Strategic Advisory Board. Information about Reset Pharma can be found at www.resetpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning the development and commercialization of Reset Pharmaceuticals’ products, timing of clinical trials, the company’s business development efforts and its expectations regarding its prospects. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements, including the ability to obtain funding to support planned clinical activities. These statements are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results may vary. Reset Pharmaceutical undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

1 Walker et al, Lancet Psychiatry 2014; 1: 343–50

2 Watson et al, European Journal of Cancer 2005; 41: 1710–1714

3 Vehling et al, Cancer 2017;123:3394-401.