Atlis Motor Vehicles President Annie Pratt to Speak at Equity Crowdfunding Week on November 9, 2022

/EIN News/ -- MESA, Ariz., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlis Motor Vehicles (Nasdaq: AMV), a vertically integrated work-focused EV technology ecosystem and battery company developing an electric work truck and the batteries to power it, announces today that Atlis President Annie Pratt will be a featured speaker at Equity Crowdfunding Week to be held in Los Angeles from November 9-11, 2022.



“Atlis was built from the ground up by the grit of our team and generous support of those in the equity crowdfunding community. Through Reg A, Reg CF, and Reg D investment, Atlis has had the opportunity to design and develop products we believe will change the future of work for the better,” said Annie Pratt, President of Atlis Motor Vehicles. “Having recently listed on Nasdaq via Reg A, I look forward to sharing our learnings with the community at ECW.”

“2022 Equity Crowdfunding Week is our answer to the economic downturn. As the world is bracing for impact and the financial markets are being shaken up, Equity Crowdfunding is uniquely positioned to highlight some of the most innovative companies in the private markets while helping thousands of entrepreneurs weather the storm. As a business dedicated to democratizing entrepreneurship, this is how we are able to help our audience access capital at scale,” said Lorel Scott, Co-Founder & COO of StartupStarter.

Mrs. Pratt will be featured during the session titled “The EV Boogie, It’s Electric,” on November 9th at 3:45PM PT. For more information regarding the presentation and the Equity Crowdfunding Week event, please visit https://www.startupstarter.co/ecw.

About Atlis Motor Vehicles

Atlis is a mobility technology company developing products that will power work. The Atlis innovators are building an electric vehicle technology platform for heavy and light duty work trucks used in the agriculture, service, utility, and construction industries. To meet the towing and payload capabilities of legacy diesel-powered vehicles, Atlis is developing proprietary battery technology and a modular system architecture capable of scaling to meet the specific needs of the all-electric vehicle. For more information, visit www.atlismotorvehicles.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this communication other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements which contain our current expectations about our future results. We have attempted to identify any forward-looking statements by using words such as "could," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "project," "will," "estimate" and other similar expressions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected, and the assumptions or bases underlying our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, events or financial positions to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially impact such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those set forth from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law.

