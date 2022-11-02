IntelGenx Files Provisional U.S. Patent Application for Advanced Oral Film Formulation Improving Cannabinoid Onset of Action

/EIN News/ -- SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Corp. (TSX:IGX) (OTCQB:IGXT) (the "Company" or "IntelGenx”), a leader in pharmaceutical films, today announced it has filed a new provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) entitled “Advanced Oral Film Formulations” (the "Patent Application"). The Patent Application contains new inventive claims with respect to administering cannabinoids for quicker onset of action, and further demonstrates the progress that the Company is making toward developing non-combustible product alternatives that can have a meaningful impact on both the medical- and recreational-use cannabis markets.



The Patent Application covers a newly-developed platform that enables the incorporation of lipophilic active ingredients and cannabinoids such as THC, in buccal and sublingual oral film formulations of cannabis-infused products, while optimizing onset of action. The technology may also be used when more than one ingredients, such as THC and CBD, are applied in a single film product.

“This new filing adds to the global intellectual property estate that we are building for VersaFilm®,” said Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, President and CEO of IntelGenx. “We also anticipate making filings protecting this newly-developed platform in several additional international jurisdictions as the Patent Application progresses through the USPTO process.”

About IntelGenx

IntelGenx is a leading drug delivery company focused on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical films.

IntelGenx’s superior film technologies, including VersaFilm®, DisinteQ™, VetaFilm™ and transdermal VevaDerm™, allow for next generation pharmaceutical products that address unmet medical needs. IntelGenx’s innovative product pipeline offers significant benefits to patients and physicians for many therapeutic conditions.

IntelGenx's highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility offers full service by providing lab-scale to pilot- and commercial-scale production. For more information, visit www.intelgenx.com.

