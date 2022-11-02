Submit Release
Arteris FlexNoC Interconnect Licensed by Microchip Technology for Microcontroller Development

Multiyear deal enhances performance, security, configurability and low power for the company’s next-generation MCU family.

/EIN News/ -- CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced that Microchip Technology Inc. has licensed FlexNoC interconnect IP for its high-performance 32-bit microcontroller (MCU) product line.

The Microchip design team chose Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect technology as an integral part of its advanced platform because of its flexibility in implementing multiple versions of MCU architectures and low power consumption. The company’s MCUs are targeted for highly integrated designs, including aerospace and defense, machine learning, embedded vision and embedded computing.

“Microchip’s decision to use Arteris FlexNoC interconnect as the dataflow backbone of their MCU product family is further proof of our system IP technology’s suitability for markets with diverse performance and cost requirements,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris. “We are thrilled to have the company as a customer and look forward to working with additional design teams.”

About Arteris

Arteris is a leading provider of system IP, consisting of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and IP deployment technology to accelerate system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor development and integration for a wide range of electronic products. Vertical applications include automotive, mobile, consumer electronics, enterprise datacenters, 5G communications, industrial and IoT, leveraging technologies such as AI/ML and functional safety for customers such as BMW, Bosch, Baidu, Mobileye, Samsung, Toshiba and NXP. Arteris products include the FlexNoC® interconnect IP, Ncore® cache coherent IP, CodaCache® standalone last level cache, ISO 26262 safety, Artificial Intelligence, automated timing closure and Magillem SoC assembly automation. Customer results obtained by deploying Arteris IP include higher performance, lower power and area, more efficient design reuse and faster SoC development, leading to lower development and production costs. For more information, visit www.arteris.com or find us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/arteris.

© 2004-2022 Arteris, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Arteris, Arteris IP, the Arteris IP logo and other Arteris marks are trademarks of Arteris, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the respective property of other entities.

Media Contact:
Gina Jacobs
Arteris
+1 408 560 3044
newsroom@arteris.com

 


