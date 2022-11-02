Longitude Capital Promotes Carolyn Helms, Chief Financial Officer, to Managing Director

/EIN News/ -- - Helms is a seasoned member of the Longitude team with broad oversight

of finance, human resources, and other key operating areas of the Firm -

- Longitude also adds VP of People in further buildout of Operations team -

MENLO PARK, Calif., and BOSTON, and GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longitude Capital, a leading healthcare venture capital firm focused on venture growth investments in biotechnology, medical technology, and health solutions, announced the promotion of Carolyn Helms to Managing Director. Longitude Capital also announced the addition of a Vice President of People to support Longitude’s ongoing growth.

Carolyn Helms is the Chief Financial Officer at Longitude Capital, and is responsible for the operating infrastructure surrounding the Firm’s five investment funds, which total nearly $2 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Ms. Helms oversees the Firm’s financial planning and analysis, human resources, and information technology infrastructure, and closely supports the Firm’s regulatory compliance, legal, investor relations, and portfolio management efforts. Ms. Helms served as the Firm’s Chief Compliance Officer from 2014 to September 2021.

"Carolyn's experience, dedication, and expertise underscore our commitment to successfully operating a top-tier venture growth platform," said Longitude Capital Managing Director and Co-founder Juliet Bakker. "Carolyn is a pivotal team member, having led the development and growth of the Firm’s Finance, Administration, Compliance, Operations, and IT infrastructure since joining the Firm in 2008. We are proud of all that she has accomplished, and we look forward to her continued success as an operator, mentor, and partner."

Longitude Capital also announced the hiring of Lisa Chui as Vice President of People. Prior to joining the Firm, Ms. Chui was a VP, Head of People at Dascena, a Longitude portfolio company. Ms. Chui holds a BA in Communication, Journalism, and Related Programs from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. She will be based in the Menlo Park office.

Since Longitude Capital's inception in 2006, the female co-owned Firm has raised five funds to advance critical medicines, devices, and health solutions to the marketplace. Longitude Capital is committed to a more socially diverse, equitable, and inclusive venture capital industry. Today, the Firm’s employee base is approximately 60% female and 40% underrepresented groups.

About Longitude Capital

Longitude Capital is a leading healthcare venture capital firm that invests in transformative biotechnology, medical technology, and health solutions companies seeking to improve clinical outcomes, enhance quality of life, and drive efficiency of healthcare delivery. Founded in 2006, Longitude Capital invests in both privately held and publicly traded companies through a variety of investment approaches. Longitude Capital has offices in Menlo Park, CA, Boston, MA, and Greenwich, CT. For more information, please visit www.longitudecapital.com or LinkedIn.

Source: Longitude Capital

Contact Information

Maggie Jamison

Longitude Capital

650-854-5700

mjamison@longitudecapital.com