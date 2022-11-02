OPEN Questions Government Stance on CUPE Dispute While Millions Wasted on Separate Schools

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Public Education Now (OPEN) has questioned the Ontario government's fiscal priorities in light of the potential walk out being threatened by CUPE education support and maintenance workers due to proposed salary increases far below inflation. The Ontario government currently wastes hundreds of millions of dollars every year on public funding for the separate school system.

"Funding one religion's school system is unfair and discriminatory", says Reva Landau, a founding member of OPEN, "but it also wastes limited educational resources on duplicate infrastructure, administration and unnecessary busing".

OPEN (https://open.cripeweb.org) is a coalition of organizations and individuals who are supporting a Charter of Rights challenge to the current public funding of separate schools by two of its members.

Contact Reva Landau, open@cripeweb.org, for more information.