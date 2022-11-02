HireVue Supercharged for Growth Hitting 33 Million Interviews Milestone and Appointing Chief Growth Officer Patrick Morrissey & Chief Marketing Officer Amanda Hahn

Morrissey joins to drive next era of growth and innovation; HireVue 9 yr veteran Hahn promoted to lead marketing; HireVue hits 33 millionth interview milestone and reveals a 37% increase in new customers for H1 FY23

/EIN News/ -- Salt Lake City, Utah, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HireVue, the global leader in video interviewing, assessments, and text-enabled recruiting tools today announced a number of growth related milestones including hitting the 33 millionth job seeker interview, a 37% increase in new customers and the appointment of Chief Growth Officer (CGO) Patrick Morrissey and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Amanda Hahn.

New Leaders Spearhead Growth

“There is no doubt that the world’s economies are experiencing serious recalibration and uncertainty, but there are signs of real growth, including continued hiring and increasing wages. As we hit our latest milestone of 33 million interviews, I’m excited to share our own commitment to growth as we introduce Patrick Morrissey in the newly created role of Chief Growth Officer, and the promotion of Amanda Hahn to Chief Marketing Officer, “ said Anthony A. Reynolds, HireVue’s Chief Executive Officer. “The way the world works is changing at lightspeed, and with Amanda’s deep industry background, and Patrick’s keen eye for innovation, we’re poised to help our customers continue hiring the top talent they need to thrive.”

Patrick Morrissey recently joined HireVue as Chief Growth Officer. The role will see Morrissey lead the company’s drive to catalyze the movement around hiring for customers and job candidates alike. Marketing, Product, Data Science and I/O psychology will all report into Morrissey, enabling innovations that help customers orchestrate talent plans for future success, and allowing interviews to happen on a candidate’s terms, connecting them to the best roles on offer.

Morrissey brings 25 years in global sales and marketing leadership roles to HireVue, most recently as SVP and GM of the enterprise sales and marketing business unit at Upland Software, connecting customer journeys to repeatable sales processes. Other prior key leadership roles include CMO at Altify and Chief Revenue Officer at Simpplr, and VP roles at Business Objects and Salesforce.com

Amanda Hahn, HireVue’s VP of product marketing for the past 9 years, has been promoted into the role of Chief Marketing Officer as another key building block of the company’s growth strategy. Helping current and future customers optimize how HireVue helps them to find and retain the best candidates requires a stellar CMO with a global mindset. Combining her deep knowledge of the product and background as a corporate recruiter, Hahn brings a wealth of marketing, and leadership experience into the role, alongside a deep understanding of customers’ challenges.

Virtual Interviews Continue to SkyRocket

During October HireVue hit the 33 million interviews milestone. Through these virtual interviews, HireVue has helped connect candidates from almost 250 countries to 2 million roles. Over a third (36%) of these interviews were completed on mobile, almost half out of hours (48%) with overall candidate satisfaction sitting at an impressive 88%.

HireVue is also able to break out the number of interviews completed by region, with 18.5 million completed across the Americas, 5.5 million across APAC, 4.8 million across EMEA and 4 million from the rest of the world.

New Customers Come On Board in Droves

Now, more than ever before, HireVue customers rely on the HireVue talent experience platform to help simplify the hiring process so they can fill jobs faster. Making the hiring process more efficient and fair for candidates and companies alike. With on average 2 jobs advertised for every candidate, new customers have partnered with us to engage, interview, and assess job applicants and ultimately fill roles. This drive to connect candidates with the best opportunities the job market has to offer has led to a 37% increase in new customers in the first half of this fiscal year and a strong candidate NPS of 64.

