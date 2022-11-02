Submit Release
Tempest Announces Data Presentations, including a Late-Breaking Presentation on TPST-1120, at the SITC Annual Meeting

TPST-1495 also will be featured in a separate presentation

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPST), a clinical-stage oncology company developing first-in-class1 therapeutics that combine both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms, today announced the acceptance of two poster presentations, including a late-breaking presentation on the company’s oral selective PPAR⍺ antagonist, TPST-1120, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting taking place November 10-12, 2022 in Boston, MA.

Late-breaking poster presentation details:

Title:   Pharmacodynamic and predictive biomarkers associated with response in cancer patients treated with TPST-1120: a first-in-class, small molecule antagonist of Peroxisome-Proliferator Activated Receptor-Alpha
Abstract #:
   1471
Date:
   Thursday, November 10, 2022
Time: 
   9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. ET
Location:
   Poster Hall C

Poster presentation details:

Title:
   Dual Blockade of the EP2 and EP4 PGE2 Receptors with TPST-1495 is an Optimal Approach for Drugging the Prostaglandin Pathway
Abstract #:
   1331
Date: 
   Thursday, November 10, 2022
Time:
   9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. ET
Location:
   Poster Hall C

Full abstracts will be available for viewing starting on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC) supplement found at https://jitc.bmj.com/.

1 If approved by the FDA

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company advancing small molecules that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms with the potential to treat a wide range of tumors. The company’s two novel clinical programs are TPST-1120 and TPST-1495, antagonists of PPARα and EP2/EP4, respectively. Both programs are advancing through clinical trials designed to study the agents as monotherapies and in combination with other approved agents. Tempest is also developing an orally available inhibitor of TREX1, a target that controls activation of the cGAS/STING pathway. Tempest is headquartered in South San Francisco. More information about Tempest can be found on the company’s website at www.tempesttx.com.

Investor Contacts:
Sylvia Wheeler
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com

Aljanae Reynolds
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com


