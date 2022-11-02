Submit Release
Nkarta to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nkarta, Inc. (Nasdaq: NKTX), a biopharmaceutical company developing engineered natural killer (NK) cell therapies to treat cancer, today announced its participation at three upcoming investor conferences:

Cowen IO Next Summit
November 11, 2022
10:40 a.m. ET – fireside chat

Stifel Healthcare Conference
November 15, 2022
8:35 a.m. ET – fireside chat

Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
November 29, 2022
11:20 a.m. ET – fireside chat

A simultaneous webcast of each event will be available on the Investors section of Nkarta’s website, www.nkartatx.com, and a replay will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Nkarta
Nkarta is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies for cancer patients. By combining its cell expansion and cryopreservation platform with proprietary cell engineering technologies and CRISPR-based genome engineering capabilities, Nkarta is building a pipeline of future cell therapies engineered for deep anti-tumor activity and intended for broad access in the outpatient treatment setting. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.nkartatx.com.

Nkarta Media/Investor Contact:
Greg Mann
Nkarta, Inc.
gmann@nkartatx.com


