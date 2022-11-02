Despite Storm Damage, Lifestyle Healing Institute Reopens with Positive Outlook for Future

After enduring the deadliest hurricane to hit Florida in almost 90 years, Lifestyle Healing Institute is open again and focused on a full return to pre-storm practices.

/EIN News/ -- NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite taking a devastating blow from Hurricane Ian, Lifestyle Healing Institute (LHI) reopened less than a week after the Category 4 storm ravaged Southwest Florida. While the complementary and alternative treatment center still faces significant challenges, founder Wyatt Palumbo said a combination of careful preparation and resiliency makes him confident the clinic will continue to thrive.

"Living on the Gulf Coast, you learn what you need to do when a hurricane is approaching. Our staff took all the right steps, but this was an incredibly powerful storm, and LHI took a lot of damage," said Palumbo, who, with his wife, lost their home, vehicles, and all of their belongings.

LHI followed its emergency preparation plan, Palumbo said, gathering and protecting supplies, placing shutters on their windows, trimming the trees on the clinic's outdoor facilities and other measures. Despite those preparations, however, the outdoor areas suffered an immense amount of tree damage, and combined with a lengthy power outage, LHI was forced to close for several days.

Another obstacle emerged in the aftermath of the storm. While the clinic reopened on Oct. 10 and local patients began to return, LHI normally draws people from across the United States. Palumbo said that many of those potential patients are hesitant to travel to Naples because of the storm damage and a resulting lack of available lodging.

"Outside of a major university or research center, we are the only treatment center of our kind, blending holistic integrative care in both an indoor and outdoor setting. People come from all over for our treatment programs, and now they're concerned that they may not be able to travel to us for care," he said. "Also, with the damage to the area, finding places to stay is becoming a tough task."

For nearly a decade, LHI has offered a unique and effective therapy for chronic Lyme disease, using a data-driven, holistic program through an integrated team of experienced physicians and other healthcare providers. LHI has grown from a staff of one doctor and one nurse to three doctors, three nurses and affiliated practitioners in occupational therapy, acupuncture, yoga, meditation, and other therapies.

LHI has now expanded its approach for the treatment of a wide variety of chronic conditions, including autoimmune disorders, chronic pain and fatigue, high blood sugar and diabetes, brain fog, as well as symptoms resulting from overprescription.

As the community conditions continue to improve, Palumbo and the LHI team remain hopeful that their future remains bright. "We are hopeful to continue our mission. Now more than ever, people are going to need help."

About Lifestyle Healing Institute

Lifestyle Healing Institute is a complementary and alternative treatment center specializing in chronic illness and over-prescribed medications. Using a data-driven holistic approach to healthcare, LHI's patented Baseline Therapy is delivered in one treatment program by a team of integrated doctors and healthcare professionals. To learn more, visit www.lifestylehealinginstitute.com.

