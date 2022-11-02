Blockchain Intelligence Group Launches World’s First Chinese-Language Crypto Investigations Training

BIGG Digital Assets portfolio company, Blockchain Intelligence Group, officially launches its globally recognized Certified Crypto Investigations (CCI) course in Chinese

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Intelligence Group , a global cryptocurrency compliance and risk intelligence company, owned by BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) ( CSE: BIGG , OTCQX: BBKCF , WKN: A2PS9W ), is pleased to launch the world’s first Certified Cryptocurrency Investigator (CCI) training course in Chinese, available now.



Blockchain Intelligence Group’s CCI course in English is used by the top names in global law enforcement and Fortune 500 banks to train staff. The launch in Chinese opens access to a global market of regulators, law enforcement and financial professionals seeking advanced training in cryptocurrency.

“The launch of Chinese-language training is a milestone in Blockchain Intelligence Group’s growth,” said Lance Morginn, president of Blockchain Intelligence Group. “Certified crypto investigator training in Chinese is an industry first that offers superior training to Chinese speakers around the world to help them thwart crime involving crypto.”

Cryptocurrency adoption is growing globally, with more than 19 million Chinese cryptocurrency holders despite the government’s ban. CCI course is an industry-applicable, tool-agnostic training that equips government, law enforcement agencies, banks and more to investigate financial crime involving cryptocurrency. CCI provides a deep dive on topics such as anti-money laundering, cryptocurrency analysis, obfuscation techniques with crypto and uses on the Dark Web.

Now available in Chinese language, companies and individuals who pass the CCI also get a trial access to Blockchain Intelligence Group’s QLUE™ , the best-in-class blockchain data visualization and investigation tool. QLUE™ analyzes crypto data at its most granular level, transaction-to-transaction for better evidence collection. Built-in case file management, NFT support and multi-chain graphing aids investigations.

The CCI course includes five on-demand modules:

Crypto Investigator Module 1: Introduction to Cryptocurrency

Crypto Investigator Module 2: The Bitcoin Trail

Crypto Investigator Module 3: Cryptocurrency and the criminal element

Crypto Investigator Module 4: The Dark Web

Crypto Investigator Module 5: Blockchain Forensics



To learn more and begin your training as a CCI, visit www.cryptoinvestigatortraining.com .

On behalf of the Board

Mark Binns

CEO

ir@biggdigitalassets.com

Investor Relations

Victoria Rutherford

Victoria@adcap.ca

T: 1.480.625.5772

For Media Requests

Maija McManus

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry for Blockchain Intelligence Group

BIG@RLYL.com

T: + 1 857 217 2925

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG has four portfolio companies: Netcoins (netcoins.ca), Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io), TerraZero (terrazero.com) and Luxxfolio (luxxfolio.com).

Blockchain Intelligence Group builds technology to power compliance and intelligence for the crypto future. Banks and crypto companies depend on our technology to monitor risk from crypto transactions. Investigators and law enforcement quickly identify and track illicit activity. Blockchain Intelligence Group is trusted globally by banks, crypto companies, law enforcement, fintechs, regtechs and governments.

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app.

TerraZero is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web 3.0 technology company specializing in the Metaverse space. The Company’s Metaverse agnostic vision is to develop, acquire, and finance the Metaverse’s most promising companies, entrepreneurs, and developers. TerraZero also owns digital real estate and provides offices and services to those interested in the Metaverse. BIGG owns ~30% of TerraZero.

Luxxfolio is a publicly traded, vertically integrated digital asset company based in Canada. It operates an industrial scale cryptocurrency mining facility in the United States powered predominately by renewable energy with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and generation of digital assets. Luxxfolio provides a liquid alternative for exposure to digital assets for the broader capital markets. BIGG owns ~15% of Luxxfolio.

For more information and to register to BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com . Or visit SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which include completion of the search technology software and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of BIGG. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BIGG can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from BIGG’s expectations include, consumer sentiment towards BIGG’s products and Blockchain technology generally, technology failures, competition, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, BIGG disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, BIGG undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this Press Release.