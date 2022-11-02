FactSet Launches Model Center, a Marketplace Connecting Wealth Advisors with Asset Managers

/EIN News/ -- NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced the launch of FactSet Model Center, a no-cost marketplace for wealth advisors to access the industry’s best-of-breed investment solutions within a single, integrated platform.

FactSet Model Center provides advisors with pre-built model portfolios from leading asset managers, product metadata, and detailed marketing materials, including factsheets in an easy-to-navigate system.

The solution is designed to drive inbound engagement between asset managers and wealth advisors to increase productivity and efficiently grow their business.

FactSet Model Center enables wealth advisors to leverage award-winning tools and a deep-level screening interface to quickly discover models that fit a client’s investment criteria.

Model portfolios can be accessed through the FactSet Model Center application inside the FactSet workstation to perform portfolio analysis, implement models into their daily practice, and seamlessly create reports for end clients.

Asset managers that partner with FactSet will benefit from scalable model data delivery to tens of thousands of retail wealth advisors and streamlined communication of model portfolio updates and rebalances.

Leading asset managers hosting model portfolios and funds on FactSet Model Center include BlackRock, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Janus Henderson Investors, KraneShares, PIMCO, Principal Asset Management, Russell Investments, Simplify ETFs and VanEck.

"Investors continue to demand more transparency and portfolio management, thereby putting pressure on advisors to continue expanding their offering while improving internal efficiencies,” said Goran Skoko, EVP, Head of Research and Advisory Solutions at FactSet “Through the launch of FactSet Model Center, advisors can access pre-built model portfolios from leading asset managers as well as the industry’s best in class investment solutions in a single platform, allowing them to spend more time on business development and client services.”

To learn more about FactSet Model Center, visit: FactSet Model Center | FactSet.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) delivers financial data, analytics, and open technology in a digital platform to help approximately 180,000 users see more, think bigger, and do their best work. We empower the financial community to acquire new insights with access to comprehensive and contextualized content, multiply their effectiveness with flexible next-generation workflow solutions powered by innovative technologies, and achieve more with the support of specialist teams committed to client success. As a member of the S&P500, we're committed to sustainable growth, with a company-wide emission reduction target in line with the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), and a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset and on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/factset.FactSet

Investor Relations Contact:

Kendra Brown

+1 (203) 810- 2684

kbrown@factset.com

Media Relations Contact:

Megan Kovach

+1 (512) 736-2795

megan.kovach@factset.com