Shoals Technologies Group To Supply 1 GWdc Solar + Storage Project

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Tenn., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (“Shoals” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: SHLS), a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (“EBOS”) solutions for solar, storage, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, today announced it has been awarded a 1 GWdc contract to supply its BLA and storage solutions on a project that will be one of the largest solar plus storage projects in the U.S. when complete.



“We’re proud to supply our best-in-class BLA and storage system solutions for this monumental solar + storage project,” said Ben Macias, SVP of Sales and Marketing at Shoals. “Our partners are increasingly recognizing the need for solutions that mitigate their risk while also increasing quality and performance. Our solutions help our partners offset labor scarity and have better control of increasing labor rates on solar projects that are often in remote locations.”

Deliveries for the project have begun with an expected completion by the fourth quarter of 2023.

About Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (EBOS) solutions for solar, storage, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has introduced innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a recognized leader in the renewable energy industry whose solutions are deployed on over 20 GW of solar systems globally. For additional information, please visit: https://www.shoals.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements, including statements regarding the initial public offering. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those in the Company’s registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

