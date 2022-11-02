Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,983 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 285,969 in the last 365 days.

Shoals Technologies Group To Supply 1 GWdc Solar + Storage Project

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Tenn., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (“Shoals” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: SHLS), a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (“EBOS”) solutions for solar, storage, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, today announced it has been awarded a 1 GWdc contract to supply its BLA and storage solutions on a project that will be one of the largest solar plus storage projects in the U.S. when complete.

“We’re proud to supply our best-in-class BLA and storage system solutions for this monumental solar + storage project,” said Ben Macias, SVP of Sales and Marketing at Shoals. “Our partners are increasingly recognizing the need for solutions that mitigate their risk while also increasing quality and performance. Our solutions help our partners offset labor scarity and have better control of increasing labor rates on solar projects that are often in remote locations.”

Deliveries for the project have begun with an expected completion by the fourth quarter of 2023.

About Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (EBOS) solutions for solar, storage, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has introduced innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a recognized leader in the renewable energy industry whose solutions are deployed on over 20 GW of solar systems globally. For additional information, please visit: https://www.shoals.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements, including statements regarding the initial public offering. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those in the Company’s registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:

Investors:
Email: investors@shoals.com
Phone: 615-323-9836

Media:
Email: media@shoals.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Shoals Technologies Group To Supply 1 GWdc Solar + Storage Project

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.